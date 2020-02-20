A new production of Puccini's "La Boheme" will open Charlottesville Opera's 43rd summer season on July 15, 17 and 19, the opera company announced Thursday.
Also on the schedule at the Paramount Theater is the Disney musical "Beauty and the Beast," which will be presented July 30 and 31 and Aug. 1 and 2.
Tickets, which start at $25, will go on sale Friday online at theparamount.net and at the box office at (434) 979-1333.
The season also will include the Young Artist and Orchestra Concert at 7:30 p.m. July 3 at Grisham Hall at St. Anne's-Belfield School.
For details, go to charlottesvilleopera.org.
