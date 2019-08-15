A familiar tale of royalty, jealousy and the complex ache of family dynamics unfolds next week in a world in which the Vinegar Hill and Starr Hill neighborhoods were never torn down.
Charlottesville Players Guild is taking a fresh look at a timeless classic through an African Diaspora lens in “Hambone,” which opens at 8 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.
Artistic director Leslie M. Scott-Jones has reimagined William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” as “Hambone,” drawing on African cultural and religious traditions to place a grieving prince squarely in a black context.
Charlottesville Players Guild expands Shakespeare’s tradition of presenting plays for the people by focusing on a world in which West African and South American culture was not stripped away.
“The reason we called it ‘Hambone’ is the tradition where Hambone came from,” Scott-Jones said. “It originally was a slur for someone who performed for a white audience.” To this day, an actor who’s overdoing it is referred to as a “ham.”
Hambone also refers to a dance in which performers who were denied the use of drums and other instruments created their own percussion accompaniment through complex patterns of claps and slaps.
“There’s actually a traditional hambone dance,” Scott-Jones said. “We didn’t have drums, so we used our bodies.”
Familiar plot points from “Hamlet,” such as Hamlet’s complicated conversations with the ghost of his murdered father, take on new meaning through the lens of West African religious traditions and the presence and influence of the ancestors.
“What do you do when you get a message from your ancestors telling you to kill somebody?” Scott-Jones asked.
In “Hambone,” the prince struggles with the loss of his father, his mother’s grief and his brother’s out-of-control jealousy.
The theater ensemble is building on last year’s production of “Black Mac,” which Ti Ames directed. The team is establishing a tradition of presenting Shakespeare performances between its productions of August Wilson plays.
“The idea started last summer, when we did our all-black version of ‘Macbeth, ‘Black Mac,’’’ Scott-Jones said. “They came up with an amazing idea to imagine Shakespeare outside an Anglo world.”
The dramatic fight scene in “Black Mac,” for instance, was performed in the physical language of capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art that provides self-defense in the absence of weapons and draws religious strength from the presence of ancestors and spirits. “Hambone” brings in the presence of a griot, the complex roles of orishas and the fluid ties between the human and spiritual worlds.
The new tradition of reimagining Shakespeare offers local audiences a chance to learn more about the black experience, and it is giving black actors challenging and satisfying opportunities to follow their talents in new directions.
“Part of Charlottesville Players Guild’s mission is to give black actors in this town not just a place to show their talent, but to grow their talent,” she said. “All of us are learning together. Being an actor in an all-black space is transformative.”
The play is directed by Shelby Marie Edwards, and Mitsuko Nazeer is producer. Scott-Jones said Edwards “wanted to center this around loss and how people deal with loss,” and this story of a prince in a deadly dilemma can stir a world of emotions.
“That’s one of the things I love about being black,” Scott-Jones said. “Our favorite emotion is laughter through tears.”
Tickets are $15 to $10. For information, visit jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.