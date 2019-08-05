The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will launch its 2019-20 season with “Mozart & Brahms” at 8 p.m. Sept. 28 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Benjamin Rous, the symphony’s music director, will conduct, and pianist Albert Kim will join the symphony to perform Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 83.”
Also on the Masterworks 1 program are Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Symphony No. 32, K. 318” and Syrian American composer Kareem Roustom’s “Ramal.”
New season subscriptions are available now.
The next event, the Masterworks 2 concert, can be heard at 8 p.m. Nov. 16 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Katy Ambrose, the symphony’s principal horn, will be the soloist for Richard Strauss’ “Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 11.” “Romantic Titans: Buckner, Mendelssohn, R. Strauss” also will feature Michael Slon conducting the UVa University Singers and four vocal soloists in Felix Mendelssohn’s “Psalm 42” and Anton Bruckner’s “Te Deum.” Jessie Montgomery’s “Caught by the Wind,” also on the program, was inspired by the composer's brother’s bicycle tour.
The Masterworks 3 concert — “British Riches,” featuring tenor Zachary Wilder — is set for 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020, and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Listen for “A Shropshire Lad” by George Butterworth, “Nocturne, Op. 60” by Benjamin Britten, Grace Williams’ “Elegy for String Orchestra,” Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “On Wenlock Edge” and Matthew Arnold’s “Tam O’Shanter Overture Op. 51.”
Masterworks 4, “New World Symphony,” takes place at 8 p.m. March 21 and 3:30 p.m. March 22. Violinist Brendon Elliott is the soloist for Nicole Paganini’s “Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 6.” Paul Ghun Kim will be the guest conductor for the concert, which also features Frazier Liszt’s “Les Preludes” and Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 (From the New World).”
“Dazzling Dances” is the Masterworks 5 event, starting at 8 p.m. April 25 and 3:30 p.m. April 26. Kelly Sulick, the symphony’s principal flutist, will be the soloist for Christopher Rouse’s “Flute Concerto.” The Program also includes a collection of waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss II — “Accelerationen,” “Banditen-Galopp,” “Fruhlingsstimmen” and “Eljen a Magyar” — and Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol.”
Audiences also can hear the traditional Family Holiday Concerts at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 with Slon and the UVa University Singers.
For subscription questions and general information, call (434) 924-3139.