Cirque Dreams Holidaze will bring a live family holiday show featuring more than 20 acts and 300 costumes to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena on Dec. 23. The show unites a Broadway musical with a new Cirque adventure.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $101 to $31.
Expect a variety of original holiday production numbers featuring original songs and new takes on such classic holiday tunes as "Deck the Halls," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Winter Wonderland."
Tickets may be purchased at the arena's box office or online at ticketmaster.com. For group discounts for parties of 10 or more, call (434) 924-3537.