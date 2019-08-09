The Center offers Mobile and Computer Security from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday and International Investing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Statesmen of Virginia will meet with Charlottesville City Council candidates from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Smart Phone, Smart Photos is from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and The AARP Smart Driver course is offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Register in advance. thecentercville.org. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Fluvanna Leadership Development Program accepts registration through Aug. 15 for the program, which runs Aug. 30 through March. Details and registration at fluvannaleadership.org. (434) 589-1732.
The James Madison Museum hosts Jarod Kearney, curator of the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library, speaking about the unique friendship between James Monroe and James Madison from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. (540) 672-1776.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office accepts registration from Orange County residents older than 18 for its Citizen’s Police Academy, which will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from Sept. 17 to Dec. 3 at Locust Grove Middle School. orangecountyva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=849. (540) 672-1200.
Scottsville Museum hosts David Goetz presenting “Ever the Gray Ghost: Col. John Mosby and the Lincoln Conspiracies" at 3 p.m. Sunday. 290 Main St. in Scottsville. (434) 286-2247.