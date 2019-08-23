» Albemarle County Police Department accepts applications through Wednesday for its 2019 Citizen’s Police Academy, which will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Monday from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28 at the Albemarle County Police Department at 1600 Fifth St. Applications and details: seitz@albemarle.org.
» American Marketing Association hosts the workshop Market Better: Think Like Web Developers from 11:45 to 12:45 Tuesday at Studio IX on Second Street. Details and registration at centralvaama.org.
» Bengali-Indian Cooking Class is at noon Saturday at The Haven at 112 W. Market St. $20. (434) 227-0209.
» The Center offers a Moving to the Rhythm class demonstration from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. thecentercville.org. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA hosts a Foster Festival, providing information on fostering rescue animals for the CASPCA, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. 3355 Berkmar Road. (434) 973-5959.
» Community Emergency Response Team Preparedness Training holds a Level One class from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. Level Two training is held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. charlottesvillecert.org.(434) 970-1798.
» Elder Care Conference for caregivers is held from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 5 and 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sept. 6 at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge at 250 Pantops Mountain Road. Details and online registration are at corporation.tjpdc.org/gccv/elder-care-conference-2019. (434) 979-7310.
» Orange County Sheriff’s Office accepts registration from Orange County residents older than 18 for its Citizen’s Police Academy, which will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 17 to Dec. 3 at Locust Grove Middle School. orangecountyva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=849. (540) 672-1200.