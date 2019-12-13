AARP Smart Driver Course, a refresher course for drivers older than 50, is from noon to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Both days of the course are required to obtain a certificate to satisfy auto insurance rules. The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. Register in advance at (434) 974-7756.

The Center will present Create Your Own Advance Directive from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Improve Your Balance and Prevent Falls is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

Tags

Load comments