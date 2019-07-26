The Center offers All About Knees from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Eight Myths of Hospice Care from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, and Writing Your Own Life Story from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at the Nelson Center at 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Fluvanna Leadership Development Program accepts registration through Aug. 15 for the program, which runs Aug. 30 through March. Details and registration at fluvannaleadership.org. (434) 589-1732.
How to Start Your Own Business is offered by Central Virginia Small Business Development Center from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Literacy Volunteers holds Volunteer Tutor Training from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Register in advance literacyforall.org. (434) 977-3838.
Piedmont Virginia Community College holds the Super Saturday financial aid workshop, providing assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu/finaid.
Piedmont Virginia Community College holds a Getting Started Information session, providing information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Louisa County Library in Mineral. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts information sessions for the certified nursing assistant training program at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Jefferson School City Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. Additional sessions are held throughout the summer. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.
Piedmont Virginia Community College holds an information session for the Central Services Technician program at noon Thursday. 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.
Trademark & Copyright Basics Lunch & Learn is held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Room 235 of the Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.