Albemarle County offers the Climate Mondays workshop series on strategies to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and which strategies could work well in the community. Workshops are held at 5:30 p.m. each Monday through July 29 in Room 235 of the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. climateactiontogether.org.
Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards offers the Tree Basics Class: Trees and Wildlife from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crozet Library. charlottesvilleareatreestewards.org.
How to Start Your Own Business is offered by Central Virginia Small Business Development Center from 10 a.m. to noon July 25 at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Ecovillage Charlottesville holds the Skills Share Workshop: Emergency Preparedness at Home from 2 to 4 p.m. July 20 at 480 E. Rio Road. ecovillagecharlottesville.org. (434) 826-9505.
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen offers “Say Cheese: Analyzing Deer & Bear Populations in Virginia with Cameras” at 7 p.m. Friday. 3421 Wintergreen Drive. twnf.org. (434) 325-8169.
Piedmont Master Gardeners holds the free garden basics workshop “Weeds and Invasives in the Home Garden” from 2 to 4 p.m. June 20 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts an information session for the certified nursing assistant training program at 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson School City Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. Additional sessions will be held throughout the summer. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.
Piedmont Virginia Community College holds an information session for the Central Services Technician program at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with additional sessions held throughout the summer. 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.