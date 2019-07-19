Albemarle County offers the Climate Mondays workshop series on strategies to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and decide which strategies could work well in the community. Workshops are held at 5:30 p.m. each Monday through July 29 in Room 235 of the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. climateactiontogether.org.
How to Start Your Own Business is offered by Central Virginia Small Business Development Center from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Ecovillage Charlottesville presents the Skills Share Workshop: Emergency Preparedness at Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 480 E. Rio Road. ecovillagecharlottesville.org. (434) 826-9505.
Piedmont Master Gardeners presents the free garden basics workshop “Weeds and Invasives in the Home Garden” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.
Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts an information session for the certified nursing assistant training program at 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson School City Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. Additional sessions will be offered throughout the summer. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.
Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts an information session for the Central Services Technician program at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with additional sessions scheduled throughout the summer. 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.