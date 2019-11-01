The Center presents Tax Smart Investing from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday and a Cooking Demo with UVa Dietetic Interns from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Central Virginia Small Business Development Center at 1001 Research Park Boulevard, Suite 301. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Field School of Charlottesville presents an Admissions Open House from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. 1408 Crozet Ave. in Crozet. fieldschoolcv.net. (434) 923-3435.

How to Start Your Own Business is offered by Central Virginia Small Business Development Center from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Avenue, Suite 206. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Literacy Volunteers holds Volunteer tutor Training from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Register in advance at literacyforall.org. (434) 977-3838.

Pollinator Workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.

Tea Time with Teacher in the Toddler Room is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Charlottesville Waldorf School at 120 Waldorf School Road. cwaldorf.org. (434) 973-4946.

