Affordable Housing Resource Fair includes representatives from Piedmont Housing Alliance, Habitat for Humanity, LEAP, Coalition for the Homeless and Project ID from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Central Library at 201 E. Market St. (434) 979-7151.
The Art of Storytelling is led by Debra Spitulnik from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Charlottesville Waldorf School at 120 Waldorf School Road. Register in advance at (434) 973-4678.
Capture, Consolidate, Craft & Connect: A Roadmap for Sharing Your Adventure is led by cyclist and author Chris Register from 1 to 3 pm. Saturday at High Tor Gear Exchange at 1717 Allied St. (434) 260-4026.
The Center presents Should You Use Your Annuities? from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Driving as We Age: Physical Limitations & Considerations from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Co-Existing with Wildlife in the Landscape, a free garden basics workshop offered by Piedmont Master Gardeners, is offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
Honey Tasting with Diego DeCorte, founder of The Elysium Honey Company, includes discussion on the plight of the honeybee from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
The Nature of Art: Seeing and Sketching Ivy Creek is led by Virginia Greene at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 964-1022.
Pollinator Workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
Rivanna Master Naturalists presents an information session on the upcoming volunteer training session, which runs from February through May, from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 996-8405.
