» Building a Budget seminar is offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. uvacreditunion.org. (434) 964-2001.
» The Center is going to be presenting Socially Responsible Investing from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. Shoulder Health will be discussed with Spectrum Physical Therapy from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Presentations on The Center’s 2020 trip to Iceland are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. New Technology in Hearing Aids is presented from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Fifth Season Gardening offers wreath workshops from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $55 includes all materials. A Winter Wonderland Fairy Garden Workshop for children older than 4 is from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. $20 includes all materials. Creating the Perfect Holiday Centerpiece is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. $35 includes all materials. 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance fifthseasongardening.com/stores/charlottesville. (434) 293-2332.
» "A Legacy Unbroken: The Story of Black Charlottesville" will be screened from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.
» Literacy Volunteers offers volunteer tutor training from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Register in advance at literacyforall.org. (434) 977-3838.
