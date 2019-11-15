Albemarle County Lunch and Learn Series hosts K. Edward Lay presenting "The History of Albemarle County Through an Architectural Lens" at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. (434) 296-5841.
The Center presents Socially Responsible Investing from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday; Shoulder Health is discussed with Spectrum Physical Therapy from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; presentations on The Center’s 2020 trip to Iceland are held at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday; and New Technology in Hearing Aids is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Co-Existing with Wildlife in the Landscape, a free garden basics workshop offered by Piedmont Master Gardeners, is offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
Human Services Career Expo features more than 35 employers in the career areas of criminal justice, education, healthcare, hospitality, mental health and recreation/fitness, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Bolick Student Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College at 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu/special-events. (434) 961-5336.
League of Women Voters hosts “Improving Early Childhood Care and Education” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 227-3264.
Lunchtime Packing Workshop is presented at noon Tuesday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
Retirement and Social Security Income Planning seminar is offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. uvacreditunion.org. (434) 964-2001.
