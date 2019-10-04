» Blue Mountain Dharma hosts a weekend retreat, “Integrating the Four Seals of Buddhism in Daily Life,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1304 E. Market St., Unit K. (434) 531-6833.

» The Center presents Star Light, Star Bright with Larry Saunders of the Charlottesville Astronomical Society from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, and Improve Your Balance: Decrease Your Risk For Falls from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

» Charlottesville Area Independent Schools will present a Community Fair providing information on preschool through high school independent education options from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Jefferson School City Center at 233 Fourth St. NW.

» Floriescence Institute hosts the Civil Conversation series with “What Should We Do With CO2?” from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library. (434) 823-7766.

» Piedmont Virginia Community College presents the Super Saturday Financial Aid Workshop, providing hands-on assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12. Details, with required documentation, are available at pvcc.edu/fafsa. (855) 877-3941.

» Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Steve Kruger presenting “Medicinal Plants and Other Forest Products” from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlsville Road. vnps.org/Jefferson.

