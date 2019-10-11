The Barn Swallow hosts Clover Top Creamery presenting “Goat Goodness: Learn about chèvre making and goat farming” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. (434) 979-4884.
The Center presents A Beginner’s Course on Social Media from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday; Having “THE” Conversation: You and Your Adult Children from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday; Bollywood Dance Fitness demonstration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; and Navigating the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Market from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Wisdom for Life: Aging Well Panel is presented by Barrett-Johnson & Associates from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Charlottesville Area Independent Schools will present a Community Fair providing information on preschool through high school independent education options from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jefferson School City Center at 233 Fourth St. NW.
Gardening Basics Workshop: Right Tree, Right Place, Right Function is presented by Piedmont Master Gardeners from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
Home Buyers Seminar is presented by Virginia Credit Union from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 120 Seminole Court. (804) 323-6800.
Ivy Creek Foundation celebrates its 40th anniversary with the Ivy Talk, “Creation of Ivy Creek Natural Area,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
Piedmont Virginia Community College presents the Super Saturday Financial Aid Workshop, providing hands-on assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Details, including the documentation required, are available at pvcc.edu/fafsa. (855) 877-3941.
Safari Packing 101 is from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.