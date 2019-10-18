The Center presents How to Exercise When Your Body Hurts from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; The A to Z Guide for Primary Caregivers of Dementia Patients from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday; and Creating a Bird-Friendly Environment at Home from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA offers a Compassionate Care Clinic, providing wellness exams, pet-care education, rabies vaccines, other vaccines and routine wellness care at reduced prices for pet owners receiving public assistance from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 3355 Berkmar Drive. caspca.org. (434) 973-5959.
Gardening Basics Workshop: Right Tree, Right Place, Right Function is presented by Piedmont Master Gardeners from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.
How to Start Your Own Business is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Thomas Jefferson Health District and Jefferson Area Board for Aging present a six-week free Chronic Pain Self-Management program from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through Nov. 21 at the Charlottesville Albemarle Health Department at 1138 Rose Hill Drive. (434) 270-6778.
