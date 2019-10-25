Autonomous Vehicles in Central Virginia: A Regional Conversation is presented by Smart Cville from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Civic Innovation at 117 Fourth St. NE. smartcville.com. (434) 414-1085.

The Center presents Creating Your Long-Term Extended Care Plan from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

The Opioid Crisis: Causes, Evolution and Responses is the topic of a symposium that examines the social, cultural and political drivers of the opioid crisis that will be hosted by the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at University of Virginia from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Register in advance at iasculture.org/events/opioid-crisis. 3 University Circle. (434) 924-7705.

