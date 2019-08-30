The Center holds Try It Out Tuesday, offering information on The Center’s programs and classes, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

College Planning Night, with more than 80 college representatives, is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Monticello High School at 1400 Independence Way. (434) 244-3110.

Community Emergency Response Team Preparedness Training offers a Level One class from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. Level Two training is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from Tuesday through Oct. 22. charlottesvillecert.org.(434) 970-1798.

Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center at 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Elder Care Conference for caregivers is from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge at 250 Pantops Mountain Road. Details and online registration are at corporation.tjpdc.org/gccv/elder-care-conference-2019. (434) 979-7310.

Literacy Volunteers offers volunteer training from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7. literacyforall.org. (434) 977-3838.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office accepts registration from Orange County residents older than 18 for its Citizen’s Police Academy, which will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 17 to Dec. 3 at Locust Grove Middle School. orangecountyva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=849. (540) 672-1200.

Packing 1201: The Basics is offered at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments