The Center presents Try It Out Tuesday with a light lunch and presentation about The Center and its programs at noon Tuesday. Learn Proper Body Mechanics for Reaching, Lifting and Carrying is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The AARP Smart Driver course is offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. Register in advance. 491 Hillsdale Drive. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Nelson Center at 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Fluvanna Leadership Development Program accepts registration through Aug. 15 for the program, which runs Aug. 30 through March. Details and registration at fluvannaleadership.org. (434) 589-1732.
How to Start Your Own Business is offered by Central Virginia Small Business Development Center from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Nature Photography Class, led by conservation photographer Steve David Johnson and hosted by Wild Virginia, begins at 10 a.m. Sunday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. 1780 Earlysville Road. eventbrite.com/o/wild-virginia-9769899902. (434) 971-1553.
Northside Library presents the Women’s Health & Empowerment Panel with representatives from The Women’s Initiative, UVa’s Women’s Center, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sexual Assault Resource Agency and Shelter for Help in Emergency from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 973-7893.
Piedmont Virginia Community College holds Getting Started Information sessions, providing information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more, from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Nelson Memorial Library, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Southwood Community Center and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts information sessions for the certified nursing assistant training program at 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday at Jefferson School City Center at 233 Fourth St. NW. Additional sessions will be held throughout the summer. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5431.
Virginia Cooperative Extension offers the Connecting with Commercial Buyers workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Market at Grelen at 15091 Yager Road in Somerset. Details and registration: tweenriverstrail.com/workshops.