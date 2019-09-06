» Bees, Trees & Clean Water is presented by Virginia Native Plant Society from 8:30 to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Rockfish Valley Community Center at 190 Rockfish School Lane. vnps.org/Jefferson.
» The Center presents Anti-Virus for Computers and Smart Devices from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday; Money and You: Do I Need a Trust? from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday; Are You Ready for an Emergency from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday; Dealing with Transition from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; and Building a More Inclusive Community: Local Voices on Diversity at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Community Emergency Response Team Preparedness Training offers Level Two training from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 22. charlottesvillecert.org.(434) 970-1798.
» Electrify Your Ride hosts an educational event about electric cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. generation180.org. (434) 987-2572.
» Housing Voucher Energy-Efficient Pilot Program is discussed at a Lunch-n-Learn session sponsored by Charlottesville Climate Collective from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. leap-va.org.
» How to Start Your Own Business is offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Central Virginia Small Business Development Center at 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
» Lunch & Learn with the International Rescue Committee is held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at 201 E. Market St. (434) 979-7777.
» Orange County Sheriff’s Office accepts registration from Orange County residents older than 18 for its Citizen’s Police Academy, which will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 17 to Dec. 3 at Locust Grove Middle School. orangecountyva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=849. (540) 672-1200.
» Packing 1201: The Basics is offered at 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
» Self-Awareness from a Buddhist Perspective is hosted by Unity of Charlottesville at 7 p.m. Thursday. 2825 Hydraulic Road. (434) 978-1062.
» Virginia Reelers offers introductory square dance lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 18 at Woodbrook Elementary School at 100 Woodbrook Drive. (434) 466-4375.
» Virginia Wildflowers in Post-Glacial Range Expansion is discussed with Laura Galloway, Commonwealth Professor of Biology at the University of Virginia, during the Virginia Native Plant Society meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road.
