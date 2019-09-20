The Center holds Fall Risk Reductions and Promotion of Physical Fitness from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday; Understanding the Aging Brain from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday; Building a More Inclusive Community: Local Voices on diversity at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; and the Active Aging Fair from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1. Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

How to Start Your Own Business is offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Virginia Small Business Development Center at 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts a free Gardening Basic workshop, “Shrubs for the Home Landscape,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Virginia Community College holds Getting Started information sessions for prospective students, introducing PVCC’s degree and certificate programs and providing information on placement tests, student services and more, from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Nelson Memorial Library in Lovingston and from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.

