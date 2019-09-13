» Bees, Trees & Clean Water is presented by Virginia Native Plant Society from 8:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockfish Valley Community Center at 190 Rockfish School Lane. vnps.org/Jefferson.

» The Center presents Lions! Tigers! Bears! — Elder Abuse, Neglect and Financial Exploitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Keep Your Brain Healthy from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday and The Crazy World of Health Insurance Benefits and Hearing Aids from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

» Electrify Your Ride hosts an educational event about electric cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall. generation180.org. (434) 987-2572.

» How to Start Your Own Business is offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Central Virginia Small Business Development Center at 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

» Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts a free Gardening Basic workshop, “Shrubs for the Home Landscape,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. (434) 872-4581.

» Piedmont Virginia Community College holds Getting Started information sessions for prospective students, introducing PVCC’s degree and certificate programs and information on placement tests, student services and more, from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Carver Recreation Center and from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.

» UVa Community Credit Union hosts “How to Sell Your Home in the Current Market” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 964-2001.

» Virginia Reelers will offer introductory square dance lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Woodbrook Elementary School at 100 Woodbrook Drive. (434) 466-4375.

