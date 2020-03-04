Local fans who look forward to the annual hometown show by North Garden native Cody Purvis can be sure that the 6-foot, 6-inch baritone they nicknamed Big Country is just as excited to be there.
“We do this once a year, and we really look forward to it,” he said. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait to get out there.”
Purvis, who reached a national television audience in 2018 as a cast member on USA Network’s “Real Country,” has entertained listeners with “Drinking Terms,” “Whiskey,” “Boots on the Ground” and other songs.
When reached in Texas between shows, he said he has a surprise in store for listeners during Saturday’s show at the Jefferson Theater.
“I wrote a song that I think will be the next single, and we’ll debut it at the Jefferson,” Purvis said. “I try to add something to the show every year to make it extra special.”
In addition to singing, Purvis is staying busy creating new material.
“I’ve been writing a lot with my producer and a few other songwriters, and I’m hoping to have something out by three or four months from now. I’m excited to get back in the studio.”
Purvis has been delighted to hear audience members singing along to “Drinkin’ Terms.” His current tour is an exercise in gratitude.
“That’s crazy to see how many people know the songs,” he said. “It was always the dream, and you’ve got to work hard to make dreams come true. I’ve still got a lot of growing to do as an artist.”
Purvis’ producer, Jeff Silvey, known for his work with Bill Gaither, is coming along to play keyboards; Silvey’s son, Aaron Silvey, will be playing acoustic guitar.
Silvey and a team of songwriters have been teaming up with Purvis to help him turn inspirations into singles. The collaborative approach is helping Purvis express realistic sentiments that will mean something to listeners, and he relishes the process of bringing different perspectives together to craft songs that will resonate with listeners.
“Songwriting is a learning experience for me,” Purvis said. “I always had all these ideas, but I didn’t know how to turn them into songs.
“That’s the coolest part of songwriting. You’ve got three or four different life experiences in the room. I love to see that come together.”
Purvis has been staying busy lately. He has followed up his “Cody Purvis” and “Southern Thang” EPs with “Boots on the Ground,” and its lead single, “Drinkin’ Terms,” has racked up more than 7.5 millions streams. His follow-up single, “Whiskey,” is reaching fans through Spotify’s New Boots, Next from Nashville and Breakout Country playlists.
Purvis’ show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Cheap Whiskey will be opening the show, which is presented by 99.7 CYK.
Tickets are $15; they’re $10 in advance. A limited number of ticket four-packs will be available for $32 if you’re planning to go with your friends. Get all the details at jeffersontheater.com.
