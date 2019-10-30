By JANE DUNLAP SATHE
Most fans who tuned in to hear Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana on “MTV Unplugged” on Dec. 13, 1993, expected to hear the rock hits that the band had made famous. What they heard instead were deep cuts, masterful takes on songs by Lead Belly and David Bowie and a nuanced, complex approach to roots music that shattered stereotypes about grunge and its practitioners.
By the time Nirvana’s “MTV Unplugged in New York” live album was released in November 1994, Cobain had died, but a new generation of guitarists had been born.
Local musicians will be joining forces this weekend at The Front Porch to pay tribute to the influential album’s 25th anniversary. Sake of the Song, a concert series founded by Patrick Coman, will present “Come As You Are: A Tribute to Nirvana’s ‘MTV Unplugged’’’ at 8 p.m. Saturday as its inaugural Charlottesville event.
Taking the stage to cover the album will be guitarist Coman, leading a house band featuring Benning Greenfield, former drummer of Chamomile & Whiskey and bassist Ryan Grant from The Old Time Snake Milkers. Joining them will be Will Marsh of Gold Connections, Tony LaRocco of Pale Blue Dot, Kai Crowe-Getty of Lord Nelson, Adam Long of Ada’s Plastic Pond, Alice Clair and other musicians.
“This one just seemed to be the perfect first one for Charlottesville,” said Coman, who organized his series in 2012.
Bringing in such a diverse lineup of performers was necessary to capture the breadth and depth of Nirvana’s landmark concert, Coman said. Together, the musicians will perform the entire album, and listeners can expect a variety of approaches to the material.
“Some folks will be staying true to the ‘MTV Unplugged’ show,” Coman said. “You’ve got to just make it your own. That’s freeing. I’ll be bringing a Americana approach to it.”
When the album came out, Coman, then 10, had a whole week of guitar lessons under his belt, and one song in particular blew him away.
“For me, it was ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’ by Lead Belly,” Coman said. “That song really showed me how cool and dangerous and dark folk music could be.”
Other music lovers across the country started listening to Cobain's work with fresh ears. In the weeks after Cobain’s death, his cover of Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World” aired frequently, introducing many listeners to the range and depth of his musical influences.
The enduring thrill of that performance was apparent Oct. 26, when the olive green cardigan sweater Cobain wore during the show — cigarette burns and all — sold for $334,000 at Julien’s Auctions, blasting past its $200,000 reserve.
Tickets —$15 at the door, $12 in advance — can be purchased online at thefrontporchcville.org.
