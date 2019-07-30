Starting Monday, Community Idea Stations will be known as VPM. The brand change affects all of Commonwealth Public Broadcasting Corp.’s public broadcasting platforms in Charlottesville, greater Richmond and the Shenandoah Valley.
VPM, which serves as an abbreviation of “Virginia’s home for Public Media,” will be the new name for all of its PBS stations. Charlottesville’s WHTJ PBS and WVPT PBS will be renamed VPM PBS, but the stations’ local and national programming will stay the same.
WCVW PBS, which broadcasts in all three markets, will be changed to VPM Plus. VPM Plus will offer an alternate schedule, which will include more educational programs and encore presentations of shows that premiere on VPM PBS.
Other stations to get new names soon will include VPM PBS KIDS, VPM Create (replacing Create TV) and VPM Worldview (replacing MHz Worldview).
A local open house, timed to coincide with First Fridays, is planned for 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Charlottesville VPM office on the Downtown Mall.
The stations’ redesigned website, VPM.org, will be available starting Monday; on social media, look for @myVPM.