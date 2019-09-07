This year’s Constitution Day festivities at James Madison’s Montpelier will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the “We the People” trail walk on the 3.5-mile Montpelier Loop Trail.
The trail walk, which will be offered again at 1 p.m., is part of a busy day of indoor and outdoor events celebrating the U.S. Constitution.
Admission to the mansion is free between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Colonial games and hands-on activities are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Live music also is scheduled throughout the day at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. Listen to Calvin Earl, a musician, storyteller and documentary filmmaker who specializes in the history of African American spirituals, at 11 a.m.
Alex Caton and Nightbird will follow at 1 p.m. to perform traditional Appalachian, gospel and early country music.
The Jason Burke Band will perform American and British rock ’n’ roll from the 1960s and 1970s starting at 3 p.m.
Also at the Visitor Center will be a buffet of hamburgers, hot dogs, side dishes and desserts for $10; children eat for $5. Adults can get Virginia craft beers for $5. If you prefer to pack your own picnic lunch, there are plenty of potential picnic spots on the 2,650-acre estate.
Guests can visit “The Mere Distinction of Colour,” Montpelier’s award-winning permanent exhibition, and stop by Montpelier’s archaeology lab and dig sites to learn about the latest research into life at the estate during Madison’s time.
There also will be a variety of walking tours throughout the day, including “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community” at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; “Archaeology” at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and “Garden and Grounds” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Visitors also can visit the Gilmore Cabin, which is across Route 20 from the estate, and learn about the freedmen’s farm from interpreters. Nearby is the 1910 Train Depot, which is home to “In the Time of Segregation,” an exhibit about the Jim Crow era.
For information, go online to montpelier.org/events/ constitution-day or dial (540) 672-2728.
