Since 1978, The Happy Cook has been a staple in Charlottesville and Barracks Road Shopping Center. A decade ago, the store moved to its current location, and almost immediately The Happy Cook started providing cooking demonstrations to its clientele. It was hugely successful, said owner Monique Moshier, but through the years, she also received requests to offer something more. Like hands-on cooking classes, in a private space, equipped with all the right appliances.
This summer, after working on the idea for at least three years, that vision became a reality. In the back of the store, Moshier built a fully professional kitchen and, since September, The Happy Cook’s Culinary Arts Center has been providing hands-on cooking classes four nights per week to dozens of cooking enthusiasts.
“Being able to offer these classes fills a void in Charlottesville,” Moshier said. “There’s just not a lot of opportunity in Charlottesville to take hands-on cooking classes.”
Longtime customers who visit The Happy Cook might think something is off. It’s almost as if the customer service island in in the middle of the store moved back 20 feet.
“We actually moved up the back wall 20 feet to make room for the culinary arts center,” Moshier said. “A big operation, but the effect on the retail space has been minimal.”
Behind that wall is now a professional kitchen, where five pairs at a time can enjoy a cooking class hosted by a local chef four times a week.
“When we started using the new space in September, the idea was to equally divide them between demo and hands-on cooking classes,” Moshier said. “But what I’ve learned since is that the hands-on cooking classes are very popular. We still keep the demos in the mix, but we mostly offer hands-on cooking classes.”
Participants can sign up for a wide variety of classes. For the holidays, the classes that touched on traditional Thanksgiving food filled up quickly.
“We recently had a class on preparing three different hors d’oeuvres, for instance, or how to make soufflés. But we also recently offered a class on perfecting eggs,” Moshier said. “We offer something for everyone.”
The demonstrations are usually about the meal at the end and entertainment, while the cooking classes are more subject-oriented and send participants home with a specific skill about a specific part of a meal, Moshier said.
In most cases, since the cooking stations require a pair, friends or couples sign up for the classes.
“But we’ve also paired up folks that didn’t know each other, and that was really fun. And it’s good to have two people per station,” she said. “The hosting chef will always assume that participants are not professional and are there to learn. Still, cooking experience per person can vary greatly. Having two people per station helps a lot. You can help each other.”
The chefs that teach the classes have a wide variety of experiences, making sure Moshier can offer classes on just about anything you can think of. In December, for instance, classes focus on French cuisine, vegan treats and preparing seafood and include a workshop on basic knife skills, just to name a few.
During their holiday break, kids can sign up for classes as well. Kids between the ages of 8 and 12 can join chef Soledad Liendo on Dec. 27 and learn how to bake cookies from scratch. A week later, on Jan. 3, kids between the ages of 13 and 17 have a chance to prepare pasta from scratch.
“It’s been very successful so far,” Moshier said about The Happy Cook’s Culinary Arts Center. “We want to make these classes accessible and enjoyable for everyone, no matter what skill level people have in the kitchen.”
For more information about upcoming cooking classes and availability, or to inquire about special events in the culinary arts center, visit thehappycook.com.
