The fall edition of the Crozet Arts & Festival will bring more than 120 exhibitors and a wide range of artistic expressions to Albemarle County on Saturday and Oct. 13.
The 39th annual event brings a mix of returning favorites and new artists from Central Virginia and across the country to Claudius Crozet Park.
Craft demonstrations will be presented by blacksmith William Mauser of Battery Creek Forge, plein air painter Meg West of Crozet and artists from Artisans Center of Virginia and the Virginia Artisan Trail; look for demonstrations of sun catcher creation by artists from the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum, painting by Marti Reed and Ellen Kell, and pottery by Elizabeth Herlevsen of Red Mud Hen Pottery.
The entertainment lineup for Saturday includes John Wyatt at 10:45 a.m., Skyline Country Cloggers at 1:15 p.m. and Susie and the Pistols at 2:45 p.m. The Oct. 13 schedule brings music by the Western Albemarle High School Jazz Band at 10 a.m., Sue Harlow at 11:15 a.m. and Zuzu’s Hot 5 at 3:15 p.m. And if you’re in the Children’s Area tent, you’ll hear “Music from the Blue Ridge” with Kim and Jimbo Cary.
The children’s offerings also include activities and a play area presented by Charlottesville Waldorf School. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church is in charge of the baby comfort station.
Food vendors include Blue Ridge Kettle Korn, Cocina del Sol, the Lions Club and The Pie Guy.
The wine list includes Blue Mountain Vineyard Moscato, Cardinal Point Quattro, Barren Ridge Tourriga and Gabriele Rausse Cabernet Sauvignon. You’ll find Bold Rock Cider, Blue Mountain Full Nelson, Devils Backbone Vienna Lager, and Starr Hill Last Leaf. The coffee blend also is local — Shenandoah Joe Coffee Roasters’ The Inn at 400 West High. It’ll be available hot or iced at the Claudius Crozet Park Cafe and the information booth, along with black and herbal teas and hot apple cider.
Admission is $7 each day; seniors pay $6, and children ages 12 and younger get in for free.
If you’d like to attend both days, a weekend pass is $12, $10 for seniors. And if you’d like to get in for free, just sign up to be a volunteer.
