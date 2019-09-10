WEDNESDAY 9-18

ROCK AND MORE

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $40.

Cat Power with Arsun: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $37, $35 advance.

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers with Los Elk: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12.

Open Mic with Neal Goodloe: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Martini Wednesday with Sammy: 6-9 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Wine Down Wednesday with music by South Canal Street: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Spice Sea Gourmet food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

Front Porch Night with Southwater: 7-9 p.m., Peloton Station, free.

Charlottesville Music Showcase Presents Studebaker Huck, Girls on Grass and 7th Grade Girl Fight: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

LG & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

CONCERT

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 students.

DANCE

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international quickstep, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

Virginia Reelers: Introductory square dance lessons with caller Larry Winegard, 7-9 p.m., Woodbrook Elementary School, (434) 466-4375, free.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com or The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments