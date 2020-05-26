Marshall Chapman, "Songs I Can't Live Without" (Tallgirl Records)
As Marshall Chapman sings the great North American songbook on her new album, the style of tunes chosen is all over the map, probably because they came from such diverse locales as New York, Tennessee, Detroit, Oklahoma and Canada.
That's part of the beauty to "Songs I Can't Live Without," and Chapman makes them all her own. The South Carolina native, who lives in Nashville, covers nine mostly familiar tunes so convincingly it's easy to envision her recording an entertaining set devoted to any one of the composers.
Leonard Cohen, for example, would be a good choice. Chapman's slight twang and thoughtful phrasing bring out the wit in his "Tower of Song."
Her sultry alto is a fine match for Bob Seger's road-warrior narrative "Turn the Page," and she crafts "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" as a reminder we eternally remain teenagers, especially when it comes to romance.
There are also compelling performances of songs identified with Johnny Cash, Chet Baker, J.J. Cale, Bobby Charles and Elvis. The lean arrangements throughout benefit from the work of guitarist Will Kimbrough, who masterfully creates appropriate atmospherics.
The finale is the sauntering gospel of "He's Got the Whole World In His Hands," with Chapman resurrecting a favorite from her childhood. She grew up to become a fine songwriter, but it's her skills as a interpreter that make this album — her 14th — perhaps her best.
STEVEN WINE, Associated Press
Ron Sexsmith, "Hermitage" (Cooking Vinyl)
Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith has been making pretty music for years, and he's at it again with "Hermitage."
Sexsmith's 16th full-length album invokes the sound of solo-era Paul McCartney, both in the songwriter's knack for inventive melody and in a voice that has always borne a similarity to the former Beatle's gentle tenor. You can't listen to a cut called "Whatever Shape Your Heart Is In" or the album's first single, "You Don't Wanna Hear It," without hearing echoes of Sir Paul.
But Sexsmith bears another, less fortunate similarity to McCartney. A few of the cuts, most notably "Chateau Mermaid," "Lo and Behold" and "Winery Blues," are cloying. Not you-can't-unhear-this cloying, like McCartney's horrible Christmas carol, but still earworm material.
A theory here: What makes both singers susceptible to annoying you away from the good stuff is also what makes them appealing — their willingness to hunt for original melodies that might be hiding in plain sight. Both singers are adventurous enough that they sometimes hang the moon, but when they overreach, their songs can come off as precious.
Sexsmith does hang the moon more than once here. Songs like "Glow In the Dark Stars," "Small Minded World" and "When Love Pans Out" are soothing, piano-centered ballads that add to the singer's substantial catalog of excellent songcraft.
Sexsmith says "Hermitage" was inspired by a recent move from Toronto's west side to the more rustic environs of Stratford, Ontario, and you can hear the aura of calm settling into his soul. He plays every instrument on the album except drums, which in no way intrude on his newfound serenity.
That's enough to keep things interesting. It's not Sexsmith's finest work, but there are enough good songs here to serve those looking for something soothing.
SCOTT STROUD, Associated Press
Gretchen Peters, "The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury" (Scarlet Letter Records)
It took Gretchen Peters years to complete her album dedicated to Mickey Newbury's rich catalog, a careful and sensible pace.
Newbury's songs carry such depths of feeling — skewing mostly toward the dark side of life — that interpreting these 12 tunes in just a few sessions could have been as intense as it would have been unnecessary.
Even the only truly bouncy piece here, "Why Have You Been Gone So Long," mentions a plan to "kill a fifth of Thunderbird and try to write a sad song."
Peters and co-producer-keyboard player-husband Barry Walsh recorded the basic tracks with guitarist Will Kimbrough at Cinderella Sound, the same studio in the Nashville suburb of Madison where Newbury, who died in 2002, made some of his most memorable albums.
The arrangements put Peters' distinct and precise voice front and center, with restrained enhancements that are all the more effective for it.
Whether it's Dan Dugmore's pedal steel on songs like "The Sailor," the harmonica of Charlie McCoy — a frequent Newbury collaborator — on "San Francisco Mabel Joy," Buddy Miller's harmony vocals on "Frisco Depot," or the string section on closer "Three Bells For Stephen," everything sounds like it was meant to be there.
Newbury's compositions were covered by everyone from Elvis Presley to Ray Charles. Peters has included a few of the hits, like "She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye" and "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)," but she sings them more like Newbury, who frequently re-recorded or performed considerably different versions of his songs.
Also of note are the title track, one of Newbury's most nostalgic, and "Heaven Help the Child," a trip through generations that Peters makes her own.
Just like Newbury did, Peters has braided a Nashville career as songwriter to the stars with her own series of excellent albums. Here, she gifts one of her heroes the best kind of tribute, where the quality of the performances reciprocates the quality of the songs.
PABLO GORONDI, Associated Press
