Jon Pardi “Heartache Medication” (Capitol Nashville)
Jon Pardi’s third studio album, “Heartache Medication,” is surely positioned to be a bartender’s best friend. The traditional country release offers up a strong sampling of drinking songs about love lost.
Pardi is a California native, but he’s got the Nashville arithmetic down to a science. Break up with a woman, drown your sorrows and write about it. There are at least four songs here that find our protagonist listening to a jukebox and tipping back a beer or something stronger.
The title track puts a fine point on it as Pardi sings, “Here I go again/I’m drinking one, I’m drinking two.” It would be tiresome if Pardi weren’t so good at it. He eschews some of the sound fusion that has crept into modern country, instead opting for traditional fiddles and Telecasters. It works well, and he’s got a talented ensemble around him.
The best and most raucous track on the album is “Me and Jack,” a tribute to a breakup with a certain bottle on the shelf. Like a nicely aged Tennessee whiskey, Pardi’s music is strong stuff and should keep him a staple on working-class radio.
RON HARRIS,
The Associated Press
Beth Hart, “War in My Mind” (Provogue)
Beth Hart reveals her innermost self on “War iIn My Mind,” an intense, candid and moving album where the only filter is the one ensuring quality songs with emotions that seep deeply into every aspect of the grooves.
Hart, who has released a long string of accomplished solo recordings, as well as winning collaborations with guitar slinger Joe Bonamassa, says she “just let it be what it is,” depicting her reality — the present and the past — with no pretenses.
Accompanying herself on piano and supported by producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Gary Clark Jr.) and an ace band including Vinnie Colaiuta and Tim Pierce, Hart sings with her usual power but also with plenty of sensibility and grace.
“Sister Dear” is an especially heartrending performance about a sibling who succumbed to AIDS complications years ago. It has a purity of feeling even such direct personal tributes rarely achieve.
Elsewhere, Hart and her characters in song — whether rolling with the punches, grappling with the consequences of love, railing against their fates or struggling to avoid getting overwhelmed — make their case frankly.
The jazzy “Without Words In the Way” is resigned, a gospel choir illuminates the resilient “Let It Grow” and Cavallo rightly pegged the bluesy epic “Rub Me for Luck” as apt for a James Bond film.
“Sugar Shack” thunders and sizzles, “Woman Down” is a tour de force and on album closer “I Need A Hero,” with only her piano tugging along, Hart seemingly comes to terms with herself.
Her struggles may be internal but, by venting in song, Hart again confirms the force of music and its therapeutic value.
PABLO GORONDI,
The Associated Press
Adam Lambert, “Velvet: Side A” (Empire)
Adam Lambert’s superpower is a seemingly 25-octave voice that can be smooth as velvet one moment, and sharp enough to cut diamonds the next. His new six-song EP, “Velvet: Side A,” shows Lambert at the top of his game, toggling effortlessly among dance club thump, guitar-driven rock, ‘70s funk and power-ballad drama.
This is the fourth solo album for Lambert, whose “other” job is serving as the lead singer of Queen.
One of the things that propelled Lambert through the “American Idol” ranks was a deep knowledge of and appreciation for vastly different genres of music — and the ability to kill at all of them. The first single, “Superpower,” is infused with a Prince spirit (think “Kiss”) with its falsetto vocals, and prominent bass lines.
“Stranger You Are” blends rock, hip-hop, a drum beat that would be right at home on a Run-DMC album, and a funky horn section, and blends them all seamlessly. It starts out with a guitar riff and tone inspired by Creedence Clearwater Revival’s version of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” then expands into brassy bombast.
“Loverboy” could be a No. 1 hit. But then, it’s not much of a stretch to say it already HAS been, when Rod Stewart released “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” way back in 1978. These two songs are very similar, from chord progressions to the cascading keyboard fills, the almost identical bass riff and the squiggly disco guitar. The difference here are vocals that not even Rod and all his considerable money could buy.
“Ready to Run” is the rockiest track on the EP, and “Overglow” is one of several tracks in which the bass guitar serves as a lead instrument.
“Closer to You” is an emotional ballad in which Lambert lets his diva flag fly, with breathy, melodramatic vocals that are soothing and vulnerable before becoming powerful and soaring enough to shatter glass on the top floor of a skyscraper a block away.
WAYNE PARRY,
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.