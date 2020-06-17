Starting Thursday, the Dave Matthews Band channel on SiriusXM's channel 30 will be available year-round.
The Charlottesville-based band's channel has been a seasonal favorite in recent years. Its programming includes never-before-heard interviews, unreleased concerts, new specials and guest DJ sets by band members, in addition to the Grammy Award-winning group's hits.
The channel's Friday Night Concert Series, which can be heard at 8 p.m. Fridays, offers complete shows from the DMB archives. Friday's selection is the premiere of the Feb. 15 Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds concert in Cancun, Mexico; their April 22 concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City can be heard at 8 p.m. June 26. For details, go online to siriusxm.com.
