Dave Matthews Band Radio has returned to Sirius XM radio on channel 176.

The popular station includes music from throughout the band’s career, as well as exclusive interview content, unreleased concerts, encore airings and highlights from Matthews’ recent performance in the Pay It Forward: Live concert series to help small businesses.

Encores of Matthews’ performance, streamed from his home, can be heard at 2 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, 1 a.m. and noon Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The channel also will bring back the Friday Night Concert Series, which will present unreleased shows from the band’s 2018 and 2019 tour. Listeners also can catch highlights from Matthews’ solo acoustic performance at The Garage, Sirius XM’s Los Angeles studio, back in September.

Listeners can hear the DMB channel on Sirius XM radio on channel 176. Fans who do not subscribe to the service can go to the Sirius XM app in the Rock category as part of the free streaming access period. Find out more online at siriusxm.com/streamfree.

