Dave Matthews Band Radio has returned to Sirius XM radio on channel 176.
The popular station includes music from throughout the band’s career, as well as exclusive interview content, unreleased concerts, encore airings and highlights from Matthews’ recent performance in the Pay It Forward: Live concert series to help small businesses.
Encores of Matthews’ performance, streamed from his home, can be heard at 2 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, 1 a.m. and noon Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The channel also will bring back the Friday Night Concert Series, which will present unreleased shows from the band’s 2018 and 2019 tour. Listeners also can catch highlights from Matthews’ solo acoustic performance at The Garage, Sirius XM’s Los Angeles studio, back in September.
Listeners can hear the DMB channel on Sirius XM radio on channel 176. Fans who do not subscribe to the service can go to the Sirius XM app in the Rock category as part of the free streaming access period. Find out more online at siriusxm.com/streamfree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.