Dave Matthews and Brian Calhoun, longtime friends and now business partners in the world of board games, will appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday to talk about the origins of the Chickapig board game and their recent collaboration, the poker-based 25 Outlaws.
Calhoun, the co-founder of Rockbridge Guitar Company, also has created a Chickapig plush toy, penned the "Little Joe Chickapig" children's book and released Chickapiglets, a version of the Chickapig board game for younger children ages 4 and older.
Chickapig recently was a winner in the 2019 National Parenting Product Awards.
Matthews drew all the art for 25 Outlaws, including the cast of the game's tough Wild West characters. The new game is for ages 17 and older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.