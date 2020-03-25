Tonight, Dave Matthews will help launch Verizon’s new “Pay It Forward Live,” a new weekly streaming series that’s designed to help support small businesses affected by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Matthews will present a 30-minute performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Twitter and on Yahoo Entertainment.
Verizon will donate $2.5 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a national nonprofit that will provide grants of up to $10,000 to businesses facing financial stress as a result of COVID-19. As viewers tag their favorite local businesses and make purchases in advance for when the businesses reopen, Verizon will donate up to $2.5 million more.
