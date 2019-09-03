The Oratorio Society of Virginia has hired David Perry to serve as the choral ensemble's executive director.
Perry, whose contract went into effect Sunday, brings more than eight years of experience in music education, as well as an extensive background in arts administration. He will be responsible for promoting the Oratorio Society's mission and goals and for many administrative and management tasks, in addition to serving as a chief partner in marketing, development and community outreach efforts on the choral group's behalf.
Perry is the founder of The Second Movement, a chamber music organization that teams up professional musicians with underserved urban youths in New Haven, Connecticut; he served as its director for four years. He serves on Radford University's music faculty and is a former faculty member of the University of Virginia and James Madison University.
As a clarinetist, he has performed with the Charlottesville Symphony at UVa. He has an artist diploma from Yale University, a master of music degree from the University of Toronto and a bachelor of music degree from the University of Wyoming.
The Oratorio Society of Virginia will begin its new season Dec. 21 with its annual Christmas at the Paramount concerts at the Paramount Theater. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 1. For information, go to oratoriosociety.org.
