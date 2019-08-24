Music can give performers and listeners alike a safe place to process traumatic events and deep hurts. The violence of Aug. 11-12, 2017, in downtown Charlottesville and the lasting questions and pain have challenged many writers to try to capture different aspects of the experience and the road to healing that lies ahead.
For David Wax and Suz Slezak, the husband-and-wife team at the heart of the Americana band David Wax Museum, an added responsibility was never far from mind during the creation of their song “Uncover the Gold.”
Wax and Slezak, who have lived in Charlottesville for six years now, are parents of a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. “How can we put out a message that’s more about bringing people together?” Wax asked. The song is “very much us processing this event as parents. How do we make sense of such ugliness and strife?”
“Uncover the Gold” is the first single from “Line of Light,” the new album the couple released Friday on Nine Mile Records. Local fans dropped by Common House for an Aug. 15 listening party, and an album release show is planned for Oct. 11 during The Festy, which is making its Charlottesville debut this year at IX Art Park.
The album includes contributions by Paul Curreri on keyboards and Ben Kogan on bass, plus multi-instrumentalist Danilo Henriquez; Russ Pollard, who has performed with Sebadoh and Folk Implosion; and My Moring Jacket’s Carl Broemel and Tom Blankenship. Broemel produced the album, which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee.
While Slezak and Wax created the music and planned the collection, some responses to the Aug. 12 tragedy came into sharper focus.
“I refuse to live in fear,” Slezak said simply.
As she and Wax prepared to head for Nashville to record the new collection, Slezak’s plate was full. Not only was she weaning a 1-year-old, but she also realized “I had a relapse of symptoms of bipolar disorder,” she said. As the couple got ready to leave, “I realized I needed to take action and seek help.”
Studio time is rare and precious in the best circumstances, but the opportunity took on a deeper significance during the recording process for “Line of Light.” Moments of healing and validation arrived at inspiring and comforting times.
“Moments in the studio were very present and focused in spite of all that — or maybe because of it,” Slezak said. She values memories of “our two kids napping on the studio floor while we were recording. That combination of life and work is really quite beautiful.”
That’s one reason why the couple looks forward to playing The Festy.
“We’re thrilled. That’s going to be our first public performance of it,” Wax said. “We live two blocks away, so we couldn’t be happier.”
Slezak said “Line of Light” captures a different side of the band. The rich Mexican folk music tradition of son, which has been an integral part of the band’s sound for years, is taking more of a back seat this time.
“This is the first album that has less of that, or its less obvious,” she said. “It’s our midtempo album.”
The songs have “more mellowness to them,” she said. “It’s not a party record. It’s less exuberant, but more satisfying.”
“There is a lyrical shift on this album,” Wax said, adding that the band is working on another record to capture the songs that didn’t make it into “Line of Light.”
He said the song choices drew organically on “a fraught political moment. The songs that really tackled the biggest topics seemed like the best songs to sing now. It kind of made sense to go big. For this moment, those were the songs that made sense.”
The new album has more of an exterior focus than previous collections, and that’s not the only change. This time, touring won’t begin right away; it’ll start in earnest after The Festy in October.
“For the first time ever, we are going to release the album and then go on tour,” Slezak said. “We tour as a family. We’re so lucky that we can bring our partner and children with us.”