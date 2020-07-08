This week’s Buzz Bites include a reopening restaurant with a new twist and some summer sunglasses for doughnut aficionados.
At Brasserie Saison
Brasserie Saison’s patio will reopen for dinner service starting July 20, and patrons will find a new general manager. Stephen Kelly comes from New York City’s Eleven Madison Park.
Also new will be Superette Saison, a takeaway market. It will open in the space next door that housed the Verdigris retail space. Reid Dougherty, Brasserie Saison’s original bar manager, is teaming up with Champion Hospitality Group on the venture, which will offer customers a chance to pick up sandwiches to go, bottles of wine and other treats.
The Coat Room, Brasserie Saison’s downstairs late-night venue, will reopen once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Shades on the menu
Doughnut fans can sport the familiar Dunkin’ pink and orange colors in new sunglasses. Dunkin’ has teamed up with goodr sunglasses to create two sets of shades, each of which boasts UV400 filter protection and polarized lenses.
The shades are available at the Dunkin’ online pop-up shop for $25, plus tax and shipping, of which $3 will go to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The foundation promotes health and hunger relief efforts in underserved communities; find out more at bringjoy.org.
New sandwich at The Market
At lunchtime, you can help yourself to a new sandwich while helping neighbors get necessary improvements to their living spaces. The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company is presenting the AHIP Special to honor the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program.
The sandwich features sliced deli chicken, avocado, bacon, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing, all tucked in toasted sourdough bread. Of the price of each sandwich purchased, $1 will be donated to AHIP.
Pandemic pick-your-own options
Chiles Peach Orchard is unveiling some new rules this year to keep a summer tradition safe for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expect to wear your mask inside the markets, restrooms and other indoor spaces; maintain proper social distancing, and leave pets at home.
You’ll pay ahead of time for pick-your-own fruit, and the staff will provide a container for you. If you’re accustomed to bringing bags or baskets from home, you won’t be able to do that this year. Keep in mind that backpacks, purses and tote bags are not allowed in the orchard now. Pre-picked fruit also will available in different amounts, whether you’re planing to bake multiple pies to stock your freezer or you just want a few fresh fruits to slice over cereal.
The Orchard Jams series is back from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays. Reservations aren’t required, but the staff may need to turn listeners away if the venue reaches capacity. Look for craft hard cider and plenty of food. (Bold Rock’s Pineapple Cider is a new selection in the Bold Rock Tap Room.)
Curbside pickup is available, so call (434) 823-1583 and the Farm Market folks will have cider doughnuts, baked goods and freshly picked fruits ready for you when you arrive. Get all the details online at chilesfamilyorchards.com.
