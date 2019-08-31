The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia is drawing on its vast permanent collection and adding some works from private collections for its latest exhibitions.
“Asian Art from the Permanent and Select Private Collections,” curated by professors Dorothy Wong and Daniel Ehnbom, can be seen through Nov. 10. Look for paintings, drawings and other two-dimensional works from Japan, India and China from the 16th century to the 21st.
Wong said during Wednesday’s press preview that the gallery space chosen for the exhibition helped inspire the look of the exhibition.
“Instead of clutter, we sort of focused on two-dimensional works,” she said. “In our collection, we also have objects, but this gallery is most suited to two-dimensional works.”
“They have produced a really beautiful installation shows the breadth of the collection,” said Matthew McLendon, J. Sanford Miller Family Director.
“Time to Get Ready: fotographia social” puts the work of pioneering Mexican-American photojournalist Maria Varela in the spotlight. Images from her time in the 1960s with the Student Non Violent Coordinating Committee capture moments of social justice activism in Mississippi, New Mexico and Washington, D.C. Organized by the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, the exhibition can be seen through Jan. 5, 2020.
“It is a stunning exhibition from an artistic standpoint, and perfect for an educational/academic setting,” McLendon said.
Classes in a variety of disciplines, especially political science, already are signing up to visit “Time to Get Ready,” he said. “We serve around 40 departments around the university every year,” McLendon said.
Varela also is scheduled to present a talk on Nov. 7 as part of the Fralin’s first bilingual exhibition.
“Otherwise,” curated by assistant curator Hannah Cattarin, is inspired by the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising and takes a fresh look at LGBTQ+ themes and moments in history as expressed in art from the early 20th century to the present day.
The exhibition uses three themes to examine its topic in depth: “Self,” which takes a closer look at visualizing personal identity; “Subject,” which views queer culture from both within the LGBTQ+ community and outside it; and “Style,” which explores the influence of stigma and of categorization by others.
It offers a chance for visitors to see two recently acquired works by Martine Gutierrez and Zanele Muholi; one of Muholi’s photographs on view was taken in Charlottesville during LOOK3: Festival of the Photograph.
Other artists represented are Berenice Abbott, Rosa Bonheur, Paul Cadmus, Nan Goldin, Robert Indiana, Ray Johnson, Ellsworth Kelly, Howard William Kottler, Marie Laurencin, George Platt Lynes, Marisol, Duane Michals, Yasumasa Morimura, Louise Nevelson, Rene Pena, Bernard Perrin, Adrian Piper, Robert Rauschenberg, Kiki Smith, Paul Thek, Mark Tobey, Cy Twombly, Andy Warhol and Fred Wilson. It will be on view through Jan. 5.
Cattarin will lead a Saturday Special Tour at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fralin After Five, a series of evening events that bring students and community members to the museum, has been moved to Fridays as a result of student feedback. Look for the first Fralin After Five of the season at 8 p.m. Sept. 13.
“Diversity happens after 5,” McLendon said.
Also coming up will be visits by two Mellon Indigenous Artist Fellows — Navajo weaver DY Begay in October and photographer Cara Romero in November.
Docent June Heintz will lead the Looking Inward Meditative Art Tour at 11 a.m. Saturday, which offers a 45-minute exploration of art through meditative practices. Reservations are required at museumoutreach@virginia.edu.
McLendon said the Greenbrier Global Artists program, which is entering its second year of helping Greenbrier Elementary School students who are new to the United States make sense of their world through art, is having an “unintended consequence” of helping the children build confidence in their English language proficiency.
Coming up on Nov. 22 will be an exhibition marking the 20th anniversary of the Alan Groh-Buzz Miller Collection. And starting Jan. 24, the Fralin will be teaming up with the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at UVa to present “The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles.” The large-scale exhibition will be bringing an installation of 113 poles to the museum’s top floor.
The Fralin also will release its five-year Strategic Plan 2025 in mid-November, McLendon said.
To learn more about the museum and its offerings, go online to uvafralinart museum.virginia.edu.
