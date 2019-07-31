DMR Adventures will present its new production of "Disney's Frozen Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Belmont Arts Cooperative. The Central Virginia premiere features Broadway guest artist Tony Gonzalez, a director and choreographer, and music direction by Celena Cox.
The show includes all of the songs from the popular animated film "Frozen," plus five new songs penned for the Broadway production.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 to $12 at belmontarts.org; remaining tickets will be sold at the door. A performance scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday already has sold out. For details, email dmradventures@gmail.com.