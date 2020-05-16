Two physicians and assistant professors at the University of Virginia have teamed up to write a children’s book to help children of color find their way in the midst of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb, a board-certified emergency medicine technician and founder of The Get-Well Company, and Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, a double-board-certified anesthesiologist and critical care physician who also is co-founder and medical director of GOOODSTOCK Consulting LLC, have written “We’re Going to Be OK.” The book, which is designed for children ages 5 to 9, is illustrated by Ashleigh Corrin Webb, winner of the 2020 Ezra Jack Keats Award.
“We’re Going to Be OK” follows young Parker, an African American boy who’s getting ready for school one morning when his parents tell him that schools have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. His parents share some ways in which they’ll stay safe as a family, including wearing masks, washing hands frequently and leaving street shoes at the door, and stay healthy, such as getting sufficient rest, eating wholesome foods and making time to exercise, play and go for walks together.
To help children stay positive and upbeat while their familiar schedules are disrupted — and while they can expect to hear “no” frequently when they ask about participating in some of their usual favorite activities — the book offers them a chance to feel empowered by creating an “I get to” list of things they can do. (One example: “Wear my Halloween costume all day.”)
At a time when the pandemic is taking a disproportionate toll on African American and Hispanic communities, “We’re Going to Be OK” offers tips for staying safe, healthy and upbeat during the pandemic, as well a mental health guide to help provide structure for talks between parents and children about the pandemic. It also includes printable pages with accurate information about COVID-19 and mental health information aimed at young readers, with tips for talking with children at different grade levels.
The doctors previously joined forces for “Stayin’ Alive,” a community outreach initiative to help vulnerable African American communities learn more about preventing exposure to the coronavirus. That project, originally an open source document, has been translated into Spanish and is being distributed nationally by nonprofits, health systems and individuals.
“We’re Going to Be OK” already has picked up an accolade; it received honorable mention and is among the top five winners in the Emory Global Health Institute’s COVID-19 Children’s eBook Competition.
To learn more about the book and other COVID-19 resources, and to print out a free copy, go to thegetwellcompany.com.
