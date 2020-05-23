After centuries of making withdrawals, Dracula is promoting blood donations.
Raphael Peter Engel, who starred in the 1971 horror film “Dracula vs. Frankenstein” under his screen name, Zandor Vorkov, is encouraging America’s cinema buffs to support their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving blood — just not to him. The Charlottesville resident’s three-minute spot, to be shown before screenings of his film during Sam Sherman’s Retro Road Show “Camp Classics” Tour, playfully asks fans to sign “The Vampire’s Oath of Blood” and promise to donate blood to the American Red Cross to help hospitals and community blood banks during a time of critical demand.
The physical-distancing-friendly movie tour of American drive-ins will open Tuesday night at The Circle Drive-In in Dickson City, Pennsylvania. No Virginia drive-ins are on the current tour schedule.
Since starring in “Dracula vs. Frankenstein” and “Brain of Blood” for camp-classic filmmakers Al Adamson and Sam Sherman almost half a century ago, Engel steadily turned down interview requests to talk about his unlikely path to celluloid immortality. After all, he said, he’d only stepped in at the last minute to help the filmmakers when they discovered that they couldn’t afford their first choice for the role of Dracula — actor John Carradine.
“I don’t like horror films. I don’t like violence,” Engel said last week. “I hate horror movies, but they talked me into it.”
Engel, a Cleveland native and Vietnam veteran who’d lived in New York at the time the film was made, basically left the film industry after the two projects and pursued some of his other interests, including improv theater and rock music. He managed a small chain of record stores in Greenwich Village and Uptown New York City and helped 1970s record producer Gary Katz, who worked with Jim Croce, Steely Dan and other 1970s stars.
Engel lived in California and Asheville, North Carolina, immersing himself in his love of improv theater and founding his own theater company. Almost a decade ago, he and his wife moved to Charlottesville.
A film team caught up with him about four years ago and asked if he’d share his recollections of working with Adamson for David Gregory’s documentary about Adamson’s grisly 1995 murder. In interviews for “Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life & Ghastly Death of Al Adamson,” Engel started reflecting on a hectic filming environment of enthusiasm and endlessly creative approaches to creating thrills and chills on an almost nonexistent budget.
Adamson and Sherman created a body of work that resonated with fans of the horror genre in general and young viewers in particular — and embodied a moment in film history that embraced out-of-the-box thinking and earnest efforts. What they may have lacked in top-dollar special effects and prosthetic makeup, they more than made up for in fan loyalty. But when Engel arrived in Los Angeles to film “Dracula vs. Frankenstein,” chaos often seemed to be in charge.
Filming “was interrupted with constant changes,” Engel said. For one thing, harsh lighting searing up from the floor kept him blinking. Then he had to return to the project to reshoot the ending. Engel remembers being asked, “By the way, do you know anyone who can play Frankenstein’s Monster? There won’t be any lines.”
The new ending was filmed in an old church in New York. As if to set the tone for the proceedings, when the film crew first opened the doors of the church, a bat flew out.
Fans of “Dracula vs. Frankenstein” may have noticed that Dracula’s makeup shifts from a professionally applied look early in the picture to an eerie pallor with deeply shadowed eyes near the end. The second round of filming sessions called for a deathly white makeup scheme.
“They wanted a gaunt, pale Dracula,” Engel said. “Then they handed me a pair of Halloween costume teeth.”
The team sent him a copy of the completed film, “and I thought, ‘Wow. That’s really a hodgepodge of a lot of things,’’’ he said. “I put it on the shelf.” Although he eventually lived in California, he dove into a fulfilling improv theater career and stayed out of the Hollywood limelight.
“It hasn’t been the story of my life,” he said of his screen time as Dracula. “I do theater stories. I work with kids.”
When he was approached to speak on camera about his time working with Adamson for the documentary, Engel, saddened by the murder, said yes. Adamson “had been a good guy who’d done a lot for people,” Engel said, and he realized it was important that his filmmaker friend be remembered for his life, rather than his violent death.
Engel and his wife flew to Hollywood for a screening of the completed documentary at Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre and stayed for question-and-answer time.
“We loved the screening,” Engel said. Director Gregory “did a really nice job capturing the complexities of making the films.” And after the lights went up, a surprise awaited Engel.
“We were surrounded by people,” he said. “I spent 20 minutes signing pictures and talking with fans.” During the youth-oriented early 1970s, Engel’s energetic depiction of Dracula had struck a chord with young fans raised on old-Hollywood big-name horror classics.
“’You were so different from Bela Lugosi,’’’ he remembered fans saying.
Engel and his wife had had no idea how many fans of the cult-classic film had enjoyed his work and were genuinely glad to meet him.
“My wife was in shock,” he said. “Some people had five photographs of me and posters they’d bought on eBay.”
A quick online search soon showed them just how popular his film debut has remained with fans.
“My wife said, ‘You’re all over the internet,’’’ he said with a chuckle.
“People have said everything about me. They said I’m the worst Dracula ever.”
“It’s just amazing that, 50 years after that film, people are still interested in it,” Engel said. “The ‘Dracula’ film was the most successful film of the 30 movies that they did.”
The fans’ reactions so many years later have given the celluloid Count a new appreciation for Adamson and Sherman and the resourcefulness and imagination they brought to their craft.
“People loved this film,” he said. “It was so different and out of the box. It’s down home. It’s not Hollywood. These kinds of movies were so creative.”
Fast forward to a new era, where people stay indoors to avoid a different invisible foe — not a vampire dodging mirrors, garlic and dawn, but a virus spreading fevers and breathless fear. When the new drive-in theater tour was being created, it was time for Dracula to stop draining blood, and for citizens to step up and donate it. When promoters of the drive-in tour asked if Engel would take part in the tongue-in-cheek PSA, he happily agreed.
Stay-at-home orders meant Engel would have to resurrect his Dracula character from home. The promoters sent him a cape and fangs of much higher quality than he’d had during the original filming. Engel’s stepdaughter, a scientist who lives nearby and works for the Virginia Department of Transportation, came by with Halloween makeup she’d used to enhance her children’s costumes and gave him a camera-ready complexion that echoed the pallor and dark circles fans remember. Weeks in barber-free quarantine necessitated copious amounts of hair gel.
If the new drive-in film tour eventually schedules some Virginia stops, Engel plans to be there, even if it will take some physical distancing creativity. After all, the Adamson/Sherman films were known for finding resourceful, imaginative solutions to obstacles in their day, with entertaining results that made fans happy.
“This time, I want to talk to people,” Engel said. “What I want to know is, ‘Why do you love this film? Why do you love Dracula?’’’
And so one question remains: Will Dracula himself be keeping the oath and giving blood?
“Yes, Dracula is donating blood,” Engel said. “I’ve donated before, and I will donate.”
