Starting next week, The Buzz will have a different look, and it will appear in The Daily Progress on a new day of the week.
The weekly television grids will be appearing inside Wednesday’s paper. The Buzz will arrive in Thursday’s paper with the latest on performing and visual arts.
Expect to see Buzz Bites, Exhibits, Art Notes and features about all kinds of upcoming local performances and visual art exhibits. New additions will include stories from sister paper The (Waynesboro) News Virginian about performances in the Shenandoah Valley.
As the section will be appearing in The Daily Progress a day earlier, submission deadlines also will move forward one business day. Submissions still are requested at least two weeks before your event will occur, but the deadline is moving ahead one business day to noon Friday.
Please email your event information to me at jsathe@dailyprogress.com or mail it to my attention at The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906.
Events for The Buzz’s entertainment calendar must include the time, day and date of the event; its location; any ticket prices or fees; and a telephone number the public may call for additional information. Events must occur in Charlottesville or the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.