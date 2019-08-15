Art Events
Carpediem: Reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 1429 E. High St. (434) 987-4272.
Central Virginia Watercolor Guild holds its monthly meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Church of Our Saviour at 1165 E. Rio Road. (434) 977-9469.
The Great Frame Up accepts entries through Aug. 31 in its annual Wildlife Photo Contest. Proceeds benefit the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary. Details at rockfishwildlifesanctuary.org. (434) 973-8588.
Exhibits
Annie Gould Gallery: Works by Linda Verdery are on display through September. Gordonsville. (540) 832-6352.
Carpediem Exhibit: Works by David Amoroso, Nina Ozbey and Krista Townsend are on display through August. 1429 E. High St. (434) 987-4272.
Carver Recreation Center: Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle exhibit of works by more than 100 artists with disabilities is on display through Aug. 23. (434) 970-3264.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Blown glass by Minh Martin is on display through August. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
Firefly Restaurant: Works by Sara Gondwe are on display through September. (434) 202-1050.
Fralin Museum of Art: “Otherwise,” modern and contemporary work from the permanent collection that examine the influence LGBTQ+ culture has on artistic production in the early 20th century to present, on display through Jan. 5. (434) 924-3592.
Inside Out Cville: “This is What Community Looks Like” is a mural installation celebrating local activists installed on the brick wall of the Violet Crown Charlottesville theater along Second Street between Water Street and the Downtown Mall. On display through Sept. 29.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak: The Louise Hamby Gift” is on display. “Djinong Djina Boodja (Look at the Land I Have Traveled),” works by Shane Pickett, on display through Sept. 8. (434) 244-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: “Un-Becoming Peter Allen,” works by Peter Allen, in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Members’ Summer Group Show” in the Upstairs and Downstairs North and South Hall Gallery, on display through Sunday. (434) 295-7973.
New Dominion Bookshop: Calligraphy artworks by Terry M. Coffey on display through September. (434) 295-2552.
Over the Moon Bookstore: Watercolors by Nick Terry are on display through August. 2025 Library Ave. Crozet. (434) 823-1144.
Spring Street Boutique: “Aerial Colors,” mixed-media works by Remmi Franklin, on display through August. (434) 975-1200.
Studio IX Gallery: Works by Sarah Lawson on display through August. (434) 242-0905.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church: “Entries for Thought,” mixed-media works by Sri Kodakalla, on display through Aug. 25. (434) 293-8179.
University of Virginia Hospital Gallery: “In the Garden,” watercolors by Marcia Mitchell, are on display through Aug. 29. (434) 924-5527.
Vitae Distillery: “Winding Down,” works by Judith Ely, on display through Aug. 30. 715 Henry Avenue. (434) 270-0317.
The Women’s Initiative: Works by BozART Fine Art Collective on display through Sept. 27. By appointment. (434) 996-4897.
Ongoing
Afton Mountain Vineyards: Oil paintings by Page Peyton. (540) 456-8667.
Albemarle County Courthouse: New Summer Exhibit by the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild. (434) 823-5695.
Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire: Works by students of Albemarle County Public Schools on display at 401 McIntire Road. (434) 296-5820.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. (434) 205-4795.
Cuppa Joe Café: Paintings and prints by Tom Tartaglino. 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. (434) 906-4172.
“The Defenders”: Anti-pipeline sculpture created by Mark Schwenk and Cheryl Langlais is on display next to the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (434) 361-1296.
Fluvanna Art Association exhibits its members’ works at several locations. Atlantic Union Bank, works by Nance Stamper; Charlottesville Courthouse, works by Betty Scholl; Fluvanna County Library, works by Windy Payne; Dentistry at Nahor, works by many FAA members; Trinity Presbyterian Church (main foyer), works by Nance Stamper; Gallery 527, works by Susan Lang, Hella Viola, Linda Bethke, Jane Prete and Catherine Hamilton; Fluvanna County Government Offices, works by Windy Payne; Sweet Art Emporium, works by Wendy Custer, Windy Payne, Linda Staiger, Maria Carter, Kae Winsett and Erika Mitchell; Angell’s School of Dance, works by Janet Rugari, Catherine Hamilton; Fork Union Community Center, works by Windy Payne; Drs. Douglas & Victoria Weiss, works by Page Gifford; Firefly Restaurant, Shenandoah Valley Art Center Gallery, The Legacy, Northside Library and Fredericksburg Creative Center for the Arts, works by Sara Gondwe. (434) 589-2725.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Oriforme,” sculpture by Jean Arp, on display in front of the museum and Object Study Gallery available in the museum at 155 Rugby Road. Online Collection catalog on display at virginia.edu/artmuseum. (434) 924-3592.
Frederick Nichols Studio: Paintings and silkscreen prints by Frederick Nichols. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Grace Estate Winery: Works by the Blue Ridge Art Guild. Crozet. (434) 823-1486.
Graves International Art: “Roy Lichtenstein & Company: Post-War and Contemporary Art” on display through October. “Masters of Contemporary Art,” an exhibit of works by Ellsworth Kelly, Salvador Dali, Georges Braque, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Sam Francis, Phillip Pearlstein, John Chamberlain, Andy Warhol, Gerald Laing, Joan Miro, Josef Albers and others, on display from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 306 E. Jefferson St. (434) 202-8087.
Greene County Historical Society: “Greene During the Wars,” “Early Education,” “The Mountain People Before the National Park,” “Home & Hearth,” “Early 1900s,” “Meat House” and “Wildlife Gallery” on display at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-2382.
Greenwood Gourmet Market: Oil paintings by Page Peyton on display on U.S. 250 west in Greenwood. (540) 456-6431.
Horbaly Orthodontics: Works by Albemarle High School AP art students. 240 Hydraulic Ridge Road, Suite 202. (434) 973-6542.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Pride Overcomes Prejudice,” an installation chronicling the history of the Jefferson School, on display 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.
Linwood A. Rhodes Wildlife Art Gallery on the grounds of the Greene County Historical Society Museum Complex: Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and by appointment at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-1834.
Tim O’Kane Studio: Small oil studies, new work, archival pieces and matted prints. 107 Perry Drive. (434) 249-0424.
RC Art Gallery: Works by Ruby Canody on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1876 Craigs Store Road in Afton. rubycanodygallery.com. (540) 456-6262.
Reynard Florence Vineyard: Oil paintings and pastels by Diane Velasco and prints by Carl Prober. Meet Prober between 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays to discuss his work. 16109 Burnley Road in Barboursville. (540) 832-3895.
University of Virginia: “Kings of Freedom,” graffiti art on panels of the Berlin Wall, is on display in the Library Quad adjacent to the Alderman Library and the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. (434) 989-1745.