Art Events
Annie Gould Gallery: Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. (540) 832-6352.
Museum of Art: Looking Inward Meditative Art Tour from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday; Saturday Special Tour of Groh-Miller Collection by Matthew McLendon from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. (434) 924-3592.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: Make It Night: Printing Your Own Wrapping Paper, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. (434) 244-0234.
Exhibits
Annie Gould Gallery: Group Holiday Show on display through Jan. 12. Gordonsville. (540) 832-6352.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: ”Give & Take” swap shop of no-longer-needed items to take or trade is offered through Dec. 22. (434) 218-2060.
The Center: “At Home and Abroad,” photography by Frank Feigert, on display through Dec. 31. (434) 974-7756.
CitySpace: Fiber and Stitch Art Collective Best of 2019 show is on display through Dec. 23. (540) 456-6668.
Fralin Museum of Art: “Time to Get Ready: fotografía social,” photography by Maria Varela, is on display through Jan. 5. “Otherwise,” modern and contemporary works from the permanent collection that examine the influence LGBTQ+ culture has on artistic production in the early 20th century to present, on display through Jan. 5. (434) 924-3592.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “Ngayulu Nguraku Ninti — The Country I Know,” works by Barbara Moore and Sharon Adamson, on display through Feb. 2. “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak: The Louise Hamby Gift” on display through April 5. (434) 244-0234.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Venus and the Moon,” works by Dean Dass, on display through Jan. 19. (434) 973-5566.
McGuffey Art Center: Holiday Show in all galleries on display through December. (434) 295-7973.
Mudhouse Coffee Roasters, Downtown Charlottesville: “CONFLICT/Resolution,” works by Adam Martin Disbrow, on display through Feb. 3. (434) 882-5008.
New Dominion Bookshop: Works by Blake Hurt on display through January. (434) 295-2552.
Nichols Gallery: Nature and Inspiration-Holiday Show with works by several artists on display through January. Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Piedmont Place — Over the Moon Bookstore: “Natural Light,” works by John Carr Russell, on display through January. (434) 882-3681.
Piedmont Virginia Community College Gallery: “The Art of Language,” works by Ashley Gill, in the North Gallery and the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery on display through Jan 29. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 977-3900.
Revalation Vineyards: Objects by furniture maker and designer Christina Boy on display through Dec. 31; “Unframed,” works by Bonnie Dixon, on display through Jan. 31. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. (540) 407-1236.
Second Street Gallery: “The Slow Death of Rocks,” works by Doug Young, and “Illuminations and Illusions,” works by Beatrix Ost, on display through Jan. 10. (434) 977-7284.
Spring Street Boutique: “Marker’s Edge,” marker on paper by Philip Jay Marlin, on display through Dec. 31. (434) 975-1200.
Studio IX Gallery: “Retrospective,” works by Eliza Evans and Virginia Rieley, on display through Feb. 2. (434) 242-0905.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church: “Season of Light” opens Sunday and remains on display through Dec. 27. (434) 293-8179.
University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce Connaughton Gallery: “Woodland and Sky,” works by Kendall Cox and Linda Staiger, on display through Friday. (434) 243-2049.
University of Virginia Hospital Gallery: “From Season to Season: Painted Narratives,” works by Diana Scott-Auger, on display through Jan. 9. (434) 924-5527.
Vitae Distillery: ”Pilgrimages: Travel Reflections on Canvas,” works by Randy Baskerville, on display through Dec. 31.
Westminster-Canterbury Gallery Walk: Acrylic paintings by Judith Ely are on display through December. (434) 972-2622.
Woodberry Forest School, Baker Gallery: “Living in the Moment,” drawings and paintings by Tatiana Yavorska-Antrobius, are on display through Dec. 19. (540) 661-6018.
WVTF and Radio IQ Gallery: ”Seasons of Love,” works by members of the Charlottesville Camera Club, on display through Jan. 8. 216 W. Water St. (434) 977-7377.
Ongoing
Afton Mountain Vineyards: Oil paintings by Page Peyton. (540) 456-8667.
Albemarle County Courthouse: New Fall Exhibit by the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild. (434) 823-5695.
Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire: Works by students of Albemarle County Public Schools on display at 401 McIntire Road. (434) 296-5820.
Carpediem Exhibit: A rotating, expanding exhibit of multi-media works by local, regional and out-of-state artists and artisans. 1429 E High St. (434) 989-2433.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. (434) 205-4795.
Cuppa Joe Café: Paintings and prints by Tom Tartaglino. 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. (434) 906-4172.
“The Defenders”: Anti-pipeline sculpture created by Mark Schwenk and Cheryl Langlais is on display next to the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (434) 361-1296.
Fluvanna Art Association exhibits its members’ works at several locations. Atlantic Union Bank, works by Nance Stamper; Charlottesville Courthouse, works by Betty Scholl; Fluvanna County Library, works by Windy Payne; Dentistry at Nahor, works by Guinevere Gamache, Kathryn Hunter, Linda Mullen, Jan Taylor, Nancy Shaffer and Autumn Wall; Gallery 527, works by Susan Lang, Hella Viola, Linda Bethke, Jane Prete and Catherine Hamilton; Fluvanna County Government Offices, works by Windy Payne; Sweet Art Emporium, works by Wendy Custer, Windy Payne, Linda Staiger, Maria Carter, Kae Winsett and Erika Mitchell; Trinity Presbyterian Church, works by Nance Stamper; Angell’s School of Dance, works by Janet Rugari, Catherine Hamilton; Fork Union Community Center, works by Windy Payne; Drs. Douglas & Victoria Weiss, works by Page Gifford; Firefly Restaurant, Loving Cup Winery and the Surgical Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, works by Sara Gondwe. (434) 589-2725.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Oriforme,” sculpture by Jean Arp, on display in front of the museum and Object Study Gallery available in the museum at 155 Rugby Road. Online Collection catalog on display at virginia.edu/artmuseum. (434) 924-3592.
Frederick Nichols Studio: Paintings and silkscreen prints by Frederick Nichols. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Grace Estate Winery: Works by the Blue Ridge Art Guild. Crozet. (434) 823-1486.
Graves International Art: “Masters of Contemporary Art,” an exhibit of works by Ellsworth Kelly, Salvador Dali, Georges Braque, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Sam Francis, Phillip Pearlstein, John Chamberlain, Andy Warhol, Gerald Laing, Joan Miro, Josef Albers and others, on display from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 306 E. Jefferson St. (434) 202-8087.
Greenwood Gourmet Market: Oil paintings by Page Peyton on display on U.S. 250 west in Greenwood. (540) 456-6431.
Horbaly Orthodontics: Works by Albemarle High School AP art students. 240 Hydraulic Ridge Road, Suite 202. (434) 973-6542.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Pride Overcomes Prejudice,” an installation chronicling the history of the Jefferson School, on display 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.
Linwood A. Rhodes Wildlife Art Gallery on the grounds of the Greene County Historical Society Museum Complex: Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and by appointment at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-1834.
RC Art Gallery: Works by Ruby Canody on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1876 Craigs Store Road in Afton. rubycanodygallery.com. (540) 456-6262.
Reynard Florence Vineyard: Oil paintings and pastels by Diane Velasco and prints by Carl Prober. Meet Prober between 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays to discuss his work. 16109 Burnley Road in Barboursville. (540) 832-3895.
University of Virginia: “Kings of Freedom,” graffiti art on panels of the Berlin Wall, is on display in the Library Quad adjacent to the Alderman Library and the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. (434) 989-1745.
