Exhibits
ALC Copies: Photography by Ken Wallenborn is on display through July. 156 Carlton Road, Suite 104. (434) 295-2679.
Annie Gould Gallery: Works by Anne de laTour Hopper are on display through Aug. 11. Gordonsville. (540) 832-6352.
Barn Swallow Gallery: “For the Love of Bees,” illustrations by beekeeper Nichole Balenger, are on display through July. (434) 979-4884.
Carver Recreation Center: Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle exhibit of works by more than 100 artists with disabilities is on display through Aug. 23. (434) 970-3264.
City Clay: Works by Lee Hazelgrove are on display through Aug. 3. (434) 293-0808.
CitySpace: “Best of the Best,” photography by members of the Charlottesville Camera Club, are on display through July. (434) 825-1956.
Crozet Artisan Depot: “The Art of Whimsy,” mixed-media jewelry by Stephen Dalton, is on display through July. 5791 Three Notch’d Rd. (434) 205-4795.
Firefly Restaurant: Works by Sara Gondwe are on display through September. (434) 202-1050.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak: The Louise Hamby Gift” is on display. “Djinong Djina Boodja (Look at the Land I Have Traveled),” works by Shane Pickett, on display through Sept. 8. (434) 244-0234.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Landscape Re-Imagined” and the Summer Sculpture Show on display through Aug. 11. (434) 973-5566.
Loving Cup Winery: Works by Matalie Deane are on display through July. North Garden. (434) 984-0774.
McGuffey Art Center: “Un-Becoming Peter Allen,” works by Peter Allen, in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Members’ Summer Group Show” in the Upstairs and Downstairs North and South Hall Gallery, on display through July. (434) 295-7973.
Northside Library: “Summertime,” a multi-media show of works by members of the BozART Fine Arts Collective, is on display through Saturday. 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 973-7893.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Second-Floor Gallery: “Greenhouse Blossoms in a Portrait Studio,” photography by James Marshall, is on exhibit through Aug. 3.
Spring Street Boutique: “Aerial Colors,” mixed-media works by Remmi Franklin, on display through Tuesday. (434) 975-1200.
Studio IX Gallery: “Six Pan: Smoked Paper and Wash Studies,” works by Blaine Cher, on display through Sunday. (434) 242-0905.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church: “The Garden Show,” paintings by Tomas Manto, are on display through July. (434) 293-8179.
Cville Arts: “Pots for Purpose,” pottery by Trina Player, on display through July. (434) 972-9500.
University of Virginia Hospital Gallery: “In the Garden,” watercolors by Marcia Mitchell, are on display through Aug. 29. (434) 924-5527.
Yellow Cardinal Studio: A collection of sunrise and sunset water scenes is on display through July. 301 E. Market St. (434) 962-4449.
Ongoing
Afton Mountain Vineyards: Oil paintings by Page Peyton. (540) 456-8667.
Albemarle County Courthouse: New Summer Exhibit by the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild. (434) 823-5695.
Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire: Works by students of Albemarle County Public Schools on display at 401 McIntire Road. (434) 296-5820.
Carpediem Exhibit: Works by local and regional artists in various media. 1429 E. High St. (434) 987-4272.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. (434) 205-4795.
Cuppa Joe Café: Paintings and prints by Tom Tartaglino. 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. (434) 906-4172.
“The Defenders”: Anti-pipeline sculpture created by Mark Schwenk and Cheryl Langlais is on display next to the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (434) 361-1296.
Fluvanna Art Association exhibits its members’ works at several locations. Atlantic Union Bank, works by Nance Stamper; Charlottesville Courthouse, works by Betty Scholl; Fluvanna County Library, works by Nancy Shaffer; Dentistry at Nahor, works by many FAA members; Trinity Presbyterian Church (main foyer), works by Nance Stamper; Gallery 527, works by Susan Lang, Hella Viola, Linda Bethke, Jane Prete and Catherine Hamilton; Fluvanna County Government Offices, works by Windy Payne; Sweet Art Emporium, works by Wendy Custer, Windy Payne, Linda Staiger, Maria Carter, Kae Winsett and Erika Mitchell; Angell’s School of Dance, works by Janet Rugari, Catherine Hamilton; Fork Union Community Center, works by Windy Payne; Drs. Douglas & Victoria Weiss, works by Page Gifford; Firefly Restaurant, Shenandoah Valley Art Center Gallery, The Legacy, Northside Library and Fredericksburg Creative Center for the Arts, works by Sara Gondwe. (434) 589-2725.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Oriforme,” sculpture by Jean Arp, on display in front of the museum and Object Study Gallery available in the museum at 155 Rugby Road. Online Collection catalog on display at virginia.edu/artmuseum. (434) 924-3592.
Frederick Nichols Studio: Paintings and silkscreen prints by Frederick Nichols. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Grace Estate Winery: Works by the Blue Ridge Art Guild. Crozet. (434) 823-1486.
Graves International Art: “Roy Lichtenstein & Company: Post-War and Contemporary Art” on display through October. “Masters of Contemporary Art,” an exhibit of works by Ellsworth Kelly, Salvador Dali, Georges Braque, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Sam Francis, Phillip Pearlstein, John Chamberlain, Andy Warhol, Gerald Laing, Joan Miro, Josef Albers and others, on display from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 306 E. Jefferson St. (434) 202-8087.
Greene County Historical Society: “Greene During the Wars,” “Early Education,” “The Mountain People Before the National Park,” “Home & Hearth,” “Early 1900s,” “Meat House” and “Wildlife Gallery” on display at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-2382.
Greenwood Gourmet Market: Oil paintings by Page Peyton on display on U.S. 250 west in Greenwood. (540) 456-6431.
Horbaly Orthodontics: Works by Albemarle High School AP art students. 240 Hydraulic Ridge Road, Suite 202. (434) 973-6542.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Pride Overcomes Prejudice,” an installation chronicling the history of the Jefferson School, on display 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.
Linwood A. Rhodes Wildlife Art Gallery on the grounds of the Greene County Historical Society Museum Complex: Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and by appointment at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-1834.
Tim O’Kane Studio: Small oil studies, new work, archival pieces and matted prints. 107 Perry Drive. (434) 249-0424.
RC Art Gallery: Works by Ruby Canody on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1876 Craigs Store Road in Afton. rubycanodygallery.com. (540) 456-6262.
Reynard Florence Vineyard: Oil paintings and pastels by Diane Velasco and prints by Carl Prober. Meet Prober between 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays to discuss his work. 16109 Burnley Road in Barboursville. (540) 832-3895.
University of Virginia: “Kings of Freedom,” graffiti art on panels of the Berlin Wall, is on display in the Library Quad adjacent to the Alderman Library and the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. (434) 989-1745.