Art Events
Fralin Museum of Art presents an Artist’s Talk with D.Y. Begay, a fourth-generation Navajo weaver, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 153 of Campbell Hall on UVa Grounds. A Looking Inward Meditative Art Tour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. (434) 924-3592.
Exhibits
Annie Gould Gallery: “Color Notes,” works by Lee Halstead, are on display through October. Gordonsville. (540) 832-6352.
Art on the Trax: “A Mind of Seasons,” works by Linda Verdery, are on display through October. 5784 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. (434) 989-0032.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “BEYOND: Virginia’s Enduring Exploration of the Mind” on display through October. (434) 212-2060.
The Center: “Close to Home: Painting What We Love,” works by Randy Baskerville, on display through October. (434) 974-7756.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Pottery by Liz Herleusen is on display through October. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Pattern and Color Play: A Journey with Polymer Clay, Sand and Wood,” works by Floyd (Pete) E. Johnson and Judith N. Ligon, on display through October. (434) 972-9500.
Fralin Museum of Art: “Time to Get Ready: fotografía social,” photography by Maria Varela, is on display through Jan. 5. “Otherwise,” modern and contemporary works from the permanent collection that examine the influence LGBTQ+ culture has on artistic production in the early 20th century to present, on display through Jan. 5. “Asian Art from the Permanent and Select Private Collections” on display through Nov. 10. (434) 924-3592.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “Ngayulu Nguraku Ninti-The Country I Know,” works by Barbara Moore and Sharon Adamson, are on display through Feb. 2. “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak: The Louise Hamby Gift” is on display through April 5. (434) 244-0234.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Field Days,” works by Susan McAllister, on display through Nov. 3. (434) 973-5566.
McGuffey Art Center: “The Art of BEING a HERo,” works by Krista Townsend, in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Room to Breathe,” works by Lindsey Freedman, in the Downstairs North Hall Gallery; “Do You Live Here?”, works by John Trippel, in the Downstairs South Hall Gallery; “What Is To Give Light Must Endure Burning: A Retrospective of Gabriel Allan’s Artistic Evolution” in the Upstairs North & South Hall Galleries on display through Oct. 27. (434) 295-7973.
New Dominion Bookshop: Works by John Lynch are on display through October. (434) 295-2552.
Nichols Gallery: “Land escapes,” a celebration of landscapes by several local artists, is on display through Dec. 1. Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Piedmont Place-Over the Moon Bookstore: “Landscapes and More,” works by the BozART Fine Art Collective, on display through Nov. 30. Crozet. (434) 882-3681.
Piedmont Virginia Community College Gallery: “The Art of Language,” works by Ashley Gill, in the North Gallery and the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery on display through Jan 29. pvcc.edu/performing arts. (434) 977-3900.
Second Street Gallery: “She’s in Monochrome,” works by select local artists, and “Subculture Shock: Death, Punk & the Occult in Contemporary Art,” works by Jessicka Addams, Peter Benedetti, Paul Brainard, Evie Falcie, Tamara Santibaňez, Porkchop and Frodo Mikkelsen, on display through Oct. 25. (434) 977-7284.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Soft pastel paintings by the Piedmont Pastelists are on display in the second- and third-floor hallways through Dec. 9. (434) 977-5453.
Studio IX Gallery: “Inspired by Van Gogh,” works by the Fiber and Stitch Art Collective, on display through Oct. 27. (434) 242-0905.
Thistle Gate Vineyard: Works by Susan Lang are on display through October. (434) 589-2725.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church: Paintings by Susan Viemeister are on display through Oct. 27. (434) 293-8179.
University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce Connaughton Gallery: “Woodland and Sky,” works by Kendall Cox and Linda Staiger, are on display through Dec. 13. (434) 243-2049.
University of Virginia Hospital Gallery: Landscapes and Wildlife Photography by George A. Beller on display through October. (434) 924-5527.
Vitae Spirits Distillery: “Lovely Landscapes,” works by Julia Kindred, on display through Oct. 29. (434) 882-3681.
Welcome Gallery at New City Arts: “Echoes,” works by Liz Zhang, on display through Oct. 25. (434) 202-5277.
Woodberry Forest School: Firnew Farm Artists Circle Group Art & Photography Show is on display through Oct. 27. (434) 996-9048.
Ongoing
Afton Mountain Vineyards: Oil paintings by Page Peyton. (540) 456-8667.
Albemarle County Courthouse: New Summer Exhibit by the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild. (434) 823-5695.
Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire: Works by students of Albemarle County Public Schools on display at 401 McIntire Road. (434) 296-5820.
Carpediem Exhibit: Works by Bethany Pierce are on display through September. 1429 E. High St. (434) 987-4272.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. (434) 205-4795.
Cuppa Joe Café: Paintings and prints by Tom Tartaglino. 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. (434) 906-4172.
“The Defenders”: Anti-pipeline sculpture created by Mark Schwenk and Cheryl Langlais is on display next to the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (434) 361-1296.
Fluvanna Art Association exhibits its members’ works at several locations. Atlantic Union Bank, works by Nance Stamper; Charlottesville Courthouse, works by Betty Scholl; Fluvanna County Library, works by Windy Payne; Dentistry at Nahor, works by Guinevere Gamache, Kathryn Hunter, Linda Mullen, Jan Taylor, Nancy Shaffer and Autumn Wall; Gallery 527, works by Susan Lang, Hella Viola, Linda Bethke, Jane Prete and Catherine Hamilton; Fluvanna County Government Offices, works by Windy Payne; Sweet Art Emporium, works by Wendy Custer, Windy Payne, Linda Staiger, Maria Carter, Kae Winsett and Erika Mitchell; Trinity Presbyterian Church, works by Nance Stamper; Angell’s School of Dance, works by Janet Rugari, Catherine Hamilton; Fork Union Community Center, works by Windy Payne; Drs. Douglas & Victoria Weiss, works by Page Gifford; Firefly Restaurant, Loving Cup Winery, and the Surgical Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, works by Sara Gondwe. (434) 589-2725.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Oriforme,” sculpture by Jean Arp, on display in front of the museum and Object Study Gallery available in the museum at 155 Rugby Road. Online Collection catalog on display at virginia.edu/artmuseum. (434) 924-3592.
Frederick Nichols Studio: Paintings and silkscreen prints by Frederick Nichols. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Grace Estate Winery: Works by the Blue Ridge Art Guild. Crozet. (434) 823-1486.
Graves International Art: “Roy Lichtenstein & Company: Post-War and Contemporary Art” on display through October. “Masters of Contemporary Art,” an exhibit of works by Ellsworth Kelly, Salvador Dali, Georges Braque, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Sam Francis, Phillip Pearlstein, John Chamberlain, Andy Warhol, Gerald Laing, Joan Miro, Josef Albers and others, on display from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 306 E. Jefferson St. (434) 202-8087.
Greenwood Gourmet Market: Oil paintings by Page Peyton on display on U.S. 250 west in Greenwood. (540) 456-6431.
Horbaly Orthodontics: Works by Albemarle High School AP art students. 240 Hydraulic Ridge Road, Suite 202. (434) 973-6542.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Pride Overcomes Prejudice,” an installation chronicling the history of the Jefferson School, on display 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.
Linwood A. Rhodes Wildlife Art Gallery on the grounds of the Greene County Historical Society Museum Complex: Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and by appointment at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-1834.
RC Art Gallery: Works by Ruby Canody on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1876 Craigs Store Road in Afton. rubycanodygallery.com. (540) 456-6262.
Reynard Florence Vineyard: Oil paintings and pastels by Diane Velasco and prints by Carl Prober. Meet Prober between 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays to discuss his work. 16109 Burnley Road in Barboursville. (540) 832-3895.
University of Virginia: “Kings of Freedom,” graffiti art on panels of the Berlin Wall, is on display in the Library Quad adjacent to the Alderman Library and the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. (434) 989-1745.
