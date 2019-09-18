Art Events
Central Virginia Watercolor Guild meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Church of Our Saviour at 1165 E. Rio Road. Nancy Stark will talk about her journey becoming a nationally known artist. (434) 977-9469.
University of Virginia Health System Arts Program seeks entries through Oct. 25 for its rotating art exhibit in the lobby of UVa Hospital. Details: gvs@virginia.edu. (434) 924-5527.
University of Virginia Hospital Gallery: Reception from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday. (434) 924-5527.
Virginia Clay Festival features Virginia potters, sculptors and jewelers demonstrating their work, a children’s area, food trucks and live music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at William Monroe Middle School in Stanardsville. virginiaclayfestival.com. (434) 985-6500.
Exhibits
Annie Gould Gallery: Works by Linda Verdery are on display through Oct. 6. Gordonsville. (540) 832-6352.
Barn Swallow Gallery: Works by Edith Meriwether Designs and crocheted jewelry by Edie Ashman are on display through September. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. (434) 979-4884.
Carpediem Exhibit: Works by Bethany Pierce are on display through September. 1429 E. High St. (434) 987-4272.
The Center: “Close to Home: Painting What We Love,” works by Randy Baskerville, on display through October. (434) 974-7756.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Felt art by Karen Shapcott is on display through September. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
Firefly Restaurant: Works by Sara Gondwe are on display through September. (434) 202-1050.
Fralin Museum of Art: “Time to Get Ready: fotografía social,” photography by Maria Varela is on display through Jan. 5. “Otherwise,” modern and contemporary work from the permanent collection that examine the influence LGBTQ+ culture has on artistic production in the early 20th century to present, on display through Jan. 5. “Asian Art from the Permanent and Select Private Collections,” on display through Nov. 10. (434) 924-3592.
Inside Out Cville: This is What Community Looks Like, a mural installation celebrating local activists on the brick wall of Violet Crown Charlottesville along Second Street between Water Street and the Downtown Mall, on display through Sept. 29
IX Art Park: “Five by Five,” photography by Jyoti Sackett, Martyn Kyle, Brian Wimer, Benjamin Linden and Jarod Kennedy, on display through Oct. 2. (540) 414-4980.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “Ngayulu Nguraku Ninti — The Country I Know,” works by Barbara Moore and Sharon Adamson, on display through Feb. 2. “With Her Hands: Women’s Fiber Art from Gapuwiyak: The Louise Hamby Gift” is on display. (434) 244-0234.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Arrivals,” works by Sanda Iliescu, on display through Sunday. (434) 973-5566.
McGuffey Art Center: “For Spare Parts, They Broke Us Up,” found object artwork by Nina Frances Burke, in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; Central Virginia Watercolor Guild Annual Exhibition in the North & South Upstairs and Downstairs Hall Galleries on display through Sept. 29. (434) 295-7973.
New Dominion Bookshop: Calligraphy artworks by Terry M. Coffey on display through September. (434) 295-2552.
Over the Moon Bookstore: “Sunrises and Sunsets of Virginia,” oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, are on display through September. 2025 Library Ave. Crozet. (434) 823-1144.
Piedmont Place: “Sunrises and Sunsets of Virginia,” works by Randy Baskerville, are on display through September. Crozet. (434) 205-4881.
Piedmont Virginia Community College Gallery: “The Art of Language,” works by Ashley Gill, in the North Gallery and the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery on display through Jan 29. pvcc.edu/performing arts. (434) 977-3900.
Second Street Gallery: “Teeny Tiny Trifecta,” a juried show of works measuring 9 inches or smaller, on display through Sept. 27. “Subculture Shock: Death, Punk & the Occult in Contemporary Art,” works by Jessicka Addams, Peter Benedetti, Paul Brainard, Evie Falcie, Tamara Santibaňez, Porkchop and Frodo Mikkelsen, on display through Oct. 25. (434) 977-7284.
Spring Street Boutique: “Kids' Art: They Joy of the Kid’s World” on display through September. (434) 975-1200.
Studio IX Gallery: “Corner Quotes: Recollections of a Corporate Scribe,” works by Hannah Corbin, on display through Sept. 29. (434) 242-0905.
Tabor Presbyterian Church: "Laney’s Palette," works by Laney Greer, and acrylic paintings and pencil by Kristina Elaine Greer are on display through September. 5804 Tabor St. in Crozet. (434) 823-4255.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church: Oil paintings by Adrienne Allyn Dent are on display through September. (434) 293-8179.
University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce Connaughton Gallery: “Woodland and Sky,” works by Kendall Cox and Linda Staiger, on display through Dec. 13. (434) 243-2049.
University of Virginia Hospital Gallery: "Landscapes and Wildlife Photography" by George A. Beller on display through October. (434) 924-5527.
Welcome Gallery at New City Arts: “Things,” works by Ryan Trott, on display through Sept. 27. (434) 202-5277.
Westminster-Canterbury Gallery Walk: Iconography by the Rev. Mary Beth Wells on display through September. (540) 832-0741.
The Women’s Initiative: Works by BozART Fine Art Collective on display through Sept. 27. By appointment. (434) 996-4897.
Woodberry Forest School: Firnew Farm Artists Circle Group Art & Photography Show is on display through Oct. 27. (434) 996-9048.
Ongoing
Afton Mountain Vineyards: Oil paintings by Page Peyton. (540) 456-8667.
Albemarle County Courthouse: New Summer Exhibit by the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild. (434) 823-5695.
Albemarle County Office Building — McIntire: Works by students of Albemarle County Public Schools on display at 401 McIntire Road. (434) 296-5820.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. (434) 205-4795.
Cuppa Joe Café: Paintings and prints by Tom Tartaglino. 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. (434) 906-4172.
“The Defenders”: Anti-pipeline sculpture created by Mark Schwenk and Cheryl Langlais is on display next to the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. (434) 361-1296.
Fluvanna Art Association exhibits its members’ works at several locations. Atlantic Union Bank, works by Nance Stamper; Charlottesville Courthouse, works by Betty Scholl; Fluvanna County Library, works by Windy Payne; Dentistry at Nahor, works by many FAA members; Gallery 527, works by Susan Lang, Hella Viola, Linda Bethke, Jane Prete and Catherine Hamilton; Fluvanna County Government Offices, works by Windy Payne; Sweet Art Emporium, works by Wendy Custer, Windy Payne, Linda Staiger, Maria Carter, Kae Winsett and Erika Mitchell; Angell’s School of Dance, works by Janet Rugari, Catherine Hamilton; Fork Union Community Center, works by Windy Payne; Drs. Douglas & Victoria Weiss, works by Page Gifford; Firefly Restaurant, Loving Cup Winery, and the Surgical Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, works by Sara Gondwe. (434) 589-2725.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Oriforme,” sculpture by Jean Arp, on display in front of the museum and Object Study Gallery available in the museum at 155 Rugby Road. Online Collection catalog on display at virginia.edu/artmuseum. (434) 924-3592.
Frederick Nichols Studio: Paintings and silkscreen prints by Frederick Nichols. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Grace Estate Winery: Works by the Blue Ridge Art Guild. Crozet. (434) 823-1486.
Graves International Art: “Roy Lichtenstein & Company: Post-War and Contemporary Art” on display through October. “Masters of Contemporary Art,” an exhibit of works by Ellsworth Kelly, Salvador Dali, Georges Braque, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Sam Francis, Phillip Pearlstein, John Chamberlain, Andy Warhol, Gerald Laing, Joan Miro, Josef Albers and others, on display from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 306 E. Jefferson St. (434) 202-8087.
Greenwood Gourmet Market: Oil paintings by Page Peyton on display on U.S. 250 west in Greenwood. (540) 456-6431.
Horbaly Orthodontics: Works by Albemarle High School AP art students. 240 Hydraulic Ridge Road, Suite 202. (434) 973-6542.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Pride Overcomes Prejudice,” an installation chronicling the history of the Jefferson School, on display 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 260-8720.
Linwood A. Rhodes Wildlife Art Gallery on the grounds of the Greene County Historical Society Museum Complex: Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and by appointment at 360 Main St. in Stanardsville. (434) 985-1834.
Tim O’Kane Studio: Small oil studies, new work, archival pieces and matted prints. 107 Perry Drive. (434) 249-0424.
RC Art Gallery: Works by Ruby Canody on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1876 Craigs Store Road in Afton. rubycanodygallery.com. (540) 456-6262.
Reynard Florence Vineyard: Oil paintings and pastels by Diane Velasco and prints by Carl Prober. Meet Prober between 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays to discuss his work. 16109 Burnley Road in Barboursville. (540) 832-3895.
University of Virginia: “Kings of Freedom,” graffiti art on panels of the Berlin Wall, is on display in the Library Quad adjacent to the Alderman Library and the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library. (434) 989-1745.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.