» Kirsten Heidi Gelsdorf, professor of practice and public policy and director of global humanitarian policy at the University of Virginia, is a Rising Star recipient of a 2020 Outstanding Faculty Award from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Arthur Louis Weltman, professor and founding chair of the department of kinesiology at the Department of Medicine at UVa, also received a 2020 Outstanding Faculty Award.

» Gov. Ralph Northan reappointed Ervin L. Jordan Jr. of Charlottesville to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. Jordan is an associate professor at the University of Virginia.

» Sixth-grade students at the Village School recently held an all-school craft fair. More than $1,000 was donated to the Kindness Cafe, representing 20 percent of the craft fair’s proceeds. Kindness Cafe is a pop-up shop at the YMCA.

